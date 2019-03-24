Certified Coach Tosin Awomewe, ranked second in the state in doubles and in the top 50 in men’s singles, will provide all the tools and fundamentals so that each child can use the application of L.A.W. (Learn, Apply, Win!)
Classes are held at Golf Hammock Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon. For more information please contact Coach Tosin at 863-510-7315.
Heartland Bolts Golf Tournament
The Heartland Bolts Cooperstown Dream Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, April 13. The tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Sebring Municipal Golf Course.
The event cost $50 per person or $200 per team. For more information please contact Joel Travers at 863-443-4015 or by email at heartlandbolts@gmail.com.
VFW Golf Tournament
The VFW Post 4300 Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, March 30 at Harder Hall Golf Course. The four-person scramble event is $65 per player. Mulligans included.
There will be first, second and third flight prizes, closest to the pin for men and women, longest drive for men and women. Refreshments during golf, meal to follow at VFW Post 4300 at 1041 Lakeview Dr, Sebring Fl. The event will also have door prizes, a raffle and 50/50 drawing. Hole sponsorship are available for $50 and corporate sponsor are $1,000 and include a foursome.
The deadline for sign-up is Saturday, March 30. Please make checks payable to VFW Post 4300. Payment must accompany entry form. For more information please contact Tim Harker at 937-776-5920 or VFW Post 4300 at 863-385-8902.
Golf For Life
The 2019 Choices Family Resource Centers’ Annual Golf for Life Brooke Moran Memorial golf tournament will kickoff Saturday, April 6. River Greens Golf Course will host the event.
The event is a four-person scramble with a $10,000 hole-in-one prize. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Registration is $70 per player adding up to $280 per team. Price includes golf and lunch.
To register online go to choicesfrc.com or call 863-386-0307. Please make checks payable to CFRC. Please mail checks to P.O. Box 166 Avon Park, Fl 33826.
NU-HOPE Golf Tournament
The 22nd Annual NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Golf Tournament, presented by MIDFLORIDA Credit Union, will be held on Saturday April 20, at the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
This event is a four-person scramble with handicapped flights. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. An award ceremony and lunch will follow.
Registration is $70 per player adding up to be $280 per team. Sponsorship packages are also available.
Entries or to enter a team, to become a sponsor or to donate please stop by NU-HOPE at 6414 US Hwy 27 S or contact Laurie Murphy at 863-382-2134 No later than Wednesday April 10th.
Lake Placid Rotary Golf Tournament
The Lake Placid Morning Rotary Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, March 30, at Placid Lakes Country Club. There will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. An award ceremony and luncheon will follow immediately after the conclusion of play.
The event will be a four-person scramble with closest to the pin and longest drive contests. The entry fee is $65 per person or $250 per team. Fee includes greens fee, cart, prizes and luncheon.
The deadline for paid entries is Saturday, March 16. All entries must be paid in advance. Sponsorship packages are also available.
For entry information please call Nell Hays at 863-446-3031. Please make checks payable to Lake Placid Morning Rotary Club.
Relay For Life
Relay for Life returns to Highlands County. The carnival themed event will be held Saturday, April 13 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festivities will include games, food, bounce house, D.J. and a raffle.
To join the event visit the Highlands County Relay for Life Facebook page or sign-up on the American Cancer Society App. The app allows you to join a team, form a team or make a donation.
The Highlands County Relay for Life is looking for survivors, more teams to join, donations, a caterer for the survivor’s reception, tables and chairs, a large tent for the survivor’s reception and generators.
If you are a survivor, want to participate in this years activities or for additional information please contact Tonya Ferguson-Chams at 407-230-1751 or email at tonya.n.ferguson@gmail.com or Janie Ferguson by phone at 863-449-1062 or by email fergie92179@yahoo.com
After School Tennis Classes
After school tennis classes are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The classes run through April 26, and are for youngsters ages 4-18 and are run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis.
The four-week sessions which include one session a week, are for any skill level.
For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
Tiny Tots, ages 4-6, are on Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37. Future Champs, ages 6-12, are any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-Tournament Academy is Wednesday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60. High School Team level is Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60.
For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com
Sebring High Tennis Camp
The 7th annual Sebring High School free Tennis Camp is Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. Open to ages 4 to 18, boys and girls. Instructors: Sebring High School Tennis Players and HCTA Members. Cost: NO ENTRY FEE….(donations only)…. Participants will receive instruction, games, lunch and camp T-shirt. Call Coach Janie Hollinger at 471-5513 for further information.
South Florida Awards Day
The South Florida State College Athletic Department will be hosting their 2019 Awards Day on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the University Center auditorium and lobby.
The athletic department will be recognizing all student athletes for their contributions to the 2018-19 athletic season at 5 p.m. in the auditorium, followed by a reception in the lobby with snacks and drinks.
All fans, parents, friends, and SFSC employees are welcome to attend. There is no charge to attend this event, nor are reservations required.
We hope to see you on April 30 and thank you all for your support of Panther Athletics.
