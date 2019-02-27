The move by a Florida House Oversight Committee approving limiting the terms for school boards is a move in the right direction. There are many individuals in each community who have the ability to contribute greatly to the oversight of education. By having a limit to the term an individual can serve will open the door for others and strengthen and enhance the level of guidance we provide our educators.
I do wish however that the Oversight Committee had gone further with their recommendation.
I believe it would be beneficial to also allow counties of less than 200,000 population to be able to opt out from having to pay their school board members. Such legislation could save Highlands County approximately $300,000 in school board salaries and benefits. While a modest sum, think of what it might mean in being able to provide added tools to be used in the classroom contributing to the direct education and growth of our students.
I grew up in a small town and rural county where even today the members are not paid. Yes, they do receive a small stipend for each board meeting, which is approximately $100. The concept of volunteerism and commitment to serve your community is still strong in my hometown. The level of education is high with a significant number of graduates each year going on to higher education. Serving and not being paid for that service reflects a hometown ethic of which I am very proud.
Alan J. Kromholz
Sebring
