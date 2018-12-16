SEBRING — County Commissioner Arlene Tuck wants term limits for herself and other commissioners, but Highlands County might not be able to do that.
County Attorney Joy Cook Carmichael said during her report at the last Board of County Commission meeting that she checked with other counties and with other attorneys, and learned Highlands County — a non-charter county — would not be able to impose term limits on commissioners.
“Charter counties have powers that non-charter (counties) don’t,” Carmichael said. “The general consensus is that non-charter counties can’t do it.”
She said there are no court cases that expressly allow that for non-charter counties, Carmichael said, but there are court cases giving charter counties that power.
They could not set any limits on their constitutional officers, but charter counties did have powers non-charter counties simply don’t have, she said.
Which is why, Tuck said, that she wanted to know how Highlands County could go about doing that, and how much of a limit it could set. She has said she wants to set limits at two four-year terms, a service period she intends to honor herself.
“We have a term limit now,” Commission Chair Jim Brooks said. “It’s called the will of the people.”
He pointed out that voters elected Tuck to serve in the place of a commissioner who had served two terms.
Brooks also pointed out that some of the 20 charter counties that have limits made those limits a part of their charter.
“I don’t have any problem with (Carmichael) asking,” Brooks said.
Commissioner Don Elwell also said it would be fine to ask for attorney general opinions.
“It doesn’t cost us anything,” Commission Vic Chair Ron Handley said.
He noted that Highlands County has certain boards, including the county commission, which need at least one four-year term just to learn the job.
“I’m OK with getting an opinion,” Handley said.
Carmichael does not appear to have an answer from the state, yet. On Tuesday’s county commission agenda, her file log does not include an item on term limits.
