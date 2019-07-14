Terri Lynn Nettles
Terri Lynn Nettles, age 54, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away July 11, 2019. She was born June 16, 1965 in Crossville, Tennessee to Jimmy and Sarah (Harris) Wiggins. She worked as a phlebotomist for Quest Diagnostics, is a member of Sanctuary Church of God, and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park.
She is survived by her daughters, Brittany Shoffner (Rocky) and Bethany Nettles, both of Avon Park, Florida; son, DJ Nettles of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Robert Alan Wiggins (Debbie) of Avon Park, Florida; sisters, Lisa Whitman, Carla Ball (Brandon) and Julie Cruz, all of Avon Park, Florida; six grandchildren, Chloe, Dominick, Gavin, Hunter, Olivia, and Ezekiel.
A funeral service will be held at noon Monday, July 15, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Terri’s name to The Sanctuary Church of God, 107 N. Florida Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.