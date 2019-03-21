Terrible driving, impatience are part of the problem
I believe the real problem on U.S. 27 and side roads in Highlands County is driver impatience. I am 79 years old but often just hate so many of my older peers for their terrible driving.
Yes, there are terrible young drivers too but from my observation the problem as I observe in my regular trips from Lake Placid to Sebring is the impatience of younger drivers toward older drivers who should (in my opinion) have their driver’s license taken away because they are simply dangerous. They think going 5 to 10 miles under the speed limit is actually safer, which is simply not true.
In my opinion the frustration people experience is caused by two things: 1. Drivers not using turn signals. I have never seen anything like this. I am led to believe that they are not allowed to sell cars with turn signals in Highlands County. I have lived here since 2013 and rarely see people using their turn signals. I give a thumbs up when I see someone using them.
2. Staying in the left lane instead of using it just when you are about to make a left turn. It is frustrating to see a person thinking they are being safe driving below the speed limit remaining in the left lane. It frustrates the heck out of a driver wanting to pass. If people followed the rule, “Drive in the right lane and pass in the left,” accidents would be reduced by a lot. I see so many seniors get in the left lane in Lake Placid so they are ready to turn left in Orlando! ... pun intended!
Speed kills, but it is often caused mostly by seniors not using their turn signals and driving miles in the left lane causing absolute frustration from good drivers.
Tom Meisenheimer
Lake Placid
