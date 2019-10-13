By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
MOORE HAVEN — The Lake Placid Green Dragons traveled to Joe Brown Stadium in Moore Haven on Friday night. The Green Dragons took on the Moore Haven Terriers. The Terriers took their homecoming win by a score of 28-7.
The Dragons took the opening kickoff but were unable to muster any offense. The Terriers took possession and went four and out. Both teams could not get much offense going in the first or second quarter. The Terriers and Green Dragons headed into half time tied at 0.
“The first half is what we thought it was going to be. It was going to be a slug match,” stated Lake Placid Coach Carl White. “They had a really good front in terms of defensively. We were trying to do some things to sort of combat that.”
The Terriers got on the board at the 8:54 mark of the third quarter. Running Back Nate Crawford found his way into the end zone on a 5-yard run. The point after attempt (PAT) was good, and the Terriers were up 7-0.
“I think it’s apparent that Ian Dominguez is our guy,” White said. “They are backed up first-and-10 on their one-yard line. We get them pinned up there pretty good and Ian goes down. They convert a third-and-34. That sort of shifted the whole game that second half right there. Ian Dominguez is by far the heart and soul of that defense.”
On the next Terriers’ possession, they got the ball with a short field. Lorenzo Sampson Jr. took the hand-off and smashed his way through the line for a 4-yard touchdown. The PAT attempt was blocked, and the Terriers extended their lead to 13-0 at the end of the third quarter.
Fourth-quarter action saw Johnny Crawford of Moore Haven real off a 50-yard run to set up the Terriers in the red zone. Crawford finished off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. The PAT was good, and the terriers took a commanding 20-0 lead with 9:12 left in the game.
Lake Placid’s Quarterback Shamar Mitchell tried to bring the Dragons back. Moore Haven’s Javon Jones would not have it. He intercepted the ball and ran it back 50-yards for another Terriers’ touchdown. Sampson hit Kelton Hallback for the two-point conversion to increase Moore Haven’s lead to 28-0.
The Green Dragons had the ball at Moore Haven’s 20-yard line with under three minutes left. Mitchell made an 8-yard run to move the Dragons closer to the end zone. Javarie White’s 12-yard touchdown run provided the first score for the Dragons. The Green Dragons PAT was good but Lake Placid trailed 28-7.
The Terriers defeated Lake Placid 28-7 and move their record to 4-3 on the season. The Green Dragons fell to a record of 3-5.
When Coach White was asked about the fans that traveled from Lake Placid, “They are always awesome. I feel that way. They have supported this group through everything and even last night. They were still screaming, still yelling and still fired up. I can’t thank them enough.”
Next week is a bye week for Lake Placid. The Terriers will play host to Frostproof.
