The weeks leading up to the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona were quite hectic for CORE autosport, which announced plans in December to switch from the ORECA LMP2 car it used to finish second in the 2018 WeatherTech Championship Prototype standings to the Nissan DPi for the 2019 season.
Despite the frantic pace, the team of Jon Bennett, Colin Braun, Romain Dumas and Loic Duval managed a solid, fourth-place result in the Rolex 24. With that race now in the rearview mirror, the team has had the opportunity to get much more acquainted with the No. 54 Nissan DPi, which it was doing again at Sebring International Raceway on Thursday in preparation for the March 16 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto.
“For us at CORE autosport, this is our first real opportunity to do a private test and learn this car,” said Braun of the car that actually won last year’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring with Patrón ESM. “Obviously, great success with the ESM guys last year in the class, but for us, we’re on the new Michelin tire for this year. Getting a chance to come here to Sebring and do a couple of days of private testing where we can really just take our time, work through different changes and really learn this car on this tire has been huge.”
Mazda Team Joest
Between the strong pace the team showed in the 2018 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts and Oliver Jarvis track record in qualifying for last month’s Rolex 24 At Daytona, Mazda Team Joest has plenty of reasons to be optimistic heading into next month’s 67-running of the Twelve Hours.
The team was back in action Thursday at Sebring for the first of two days of testing. All four of the team’s full-season drivers were in attendance – Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Tincknell, Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez.
“We had a little bit of weather, which actually ended up being a good thing,” Bomarito said. “We got to drive the Michelin wet tires around Sebring, cycled all the drivers through, that was very productive. We’re really expecting a good result coming for the Twelve Hours.”
Pagenaud Will Be Busy
Not long after the calendar flips to March at the end of next week, 2016 IndyCar Series champion Simon Pagenaud is going to be a pretty busy race car driver.
Pagenaud will kick off his IndyCar season in St. Petersburg on March 11 in the No. 22 Team Penske Chevrolet. Six days later, he’s back in the cockpit of the No. 6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 DPi with co-drivers Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya, and eight days after that, he’ll be back in the IndyCar for the second round of the season at Circuit of The Americas on March 24.
Thursday at Sebring, Pagenaud joined his Acura Team Penske cohorts in the second of two days of testing the DPi machine.
“It’s different than IndyCar,” Pagenaud said. “It’s very much about having a fast average among the three drivers throughout the entire race in every condition. It’s a lot of fun and I really enjoy it.”
Super Sebring Ticket
Tickets for the doubleheader Super Sebring weekend featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship are still on sale for the weekend of March 14-17. Ticket packages are available on www.sebringraceway.com.
