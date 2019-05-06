As soon as the month of May arrived and the flowers began to bloom, every student knew that the end of our school year was just around the corner. After nine long and tiring months of classroom instruction, one cannot help but be ecstatic knowing that we are inches away from the summer months. This feeling of excitement quickly disappears when we are reminded that our biggest challenge still has not presented itself.
Students like myself still have to deal with the long list of testing, which has just begun with the change of the month. Our days soon consist of staring at a computers for long periods of time for a handful of weeks. These tests last hours upon hours, forcing one to sit in a stiff chair for the entirety of it. It is not a process students look forward to and frankly, not a fair one either.
When you notice your child comes home from school more tired than usual, try to understand what he or she has to deal with every time they take a standardized test. The average Florida Standardized Assessment lasts three hours, which may not seem like a lot to the average person. Now factor in the uncomfortable chair, the time the assessment is being taken, and how cold it can sometimes be inside many school buildings. Once you have done all of that, multiply that by the amount of exams your child has to take. This not only includes the FSA exams, but also Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, and End of Course Exams. This provides the clear explanation as to why students tend to become extremely exhausted after the first two weeks of testing.
So, is this really fair? Some students are simply not good at taking any form of tests. They can have a pretty good grade in the class and have a good understanding of the material, but their minds go blank as soon as the test form is placed on their table. Add that with the conditions a kid faces during testing and you can have kids failing a large amount of exams.
Because testing only judges you based on the three hours you are doing the assessment, it misses a much larger picture. It does not consider previous grades, work ethic, or teacher comments. Pass it, you are placed in higher classes. Fail the exam with a good grade in the subject, you will still be put in lower level classes.
To any parent, guardian, or teacher that may be reading this, encourage your child a little bit more than usual. Class placement and final grades depend heavily on these exams, increasing the already massive stress students have. So make sure to keep up to date on your child’s testing days and make sure to give them some encouragement before they head to school. Something as small as a note with encouraging words is a great way to relax a nervous student.
As unfair as it may be, testing season has arrived and students have to cope with it in order to get ahead in their education.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
