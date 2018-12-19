News Service of Florida is reporting another bill has been filed for the 2019 legislative session that would allow law enforcement officers to pull over motorists for texting or talking on hand-held cell phones while driving.
It is encouraging that lawmakers are not letting this concern be swept under the rug. The “Florida Ban on Texting While Driving Law” was initially enacted in 2013.
A Tampa lawmaker filed HB107 on Monday that would prohibit drivers from talking on cell phones that are not hands-free devices and would make enforcement a “primary” offense. Currently, the law stipulates that anyone manually typing, sending or reading interpersonal messages on a wireless communication device while driving could be ticketed, but only as a secondary offense. Exceptions would include reporting an emergency or criminal activity to law enforcement, receiving messages that are safety-related, using the device for navigation purposes. A driver would have to be pulled over for another violation to get a ticket, and even then, the fine for breaking this law is only $20.
As a result, not everyone is willing to pay much attention to the texting ban.
Under Rep. Jackie Toledo’s proposed bill, police would be able to stop motorists for texting or talking on hand-held cell phones.
Toledo was a co-sponsor of a similar House measure during the 2018 session, but the proposal did not advance in the Senate amid concerns about issues such as minority drivers facing increased racial profiling.
Sadly, we should be past concerns of increased racial profiling when concerns of drinking and driving or texting and driving affects all of us. Adding more teeth to existing laws should not be reflecting by political correctness but should reflect our entire citizenry.
According to the Florida Department of Motor Vehicle, at 40 mph a driver is traveling more than 58 feet per second. If you look at a text for just five seconds, your vehicle has traveled more than 290 feet; at 55 mph, that five seconds will take you the length of a football field. The agency points out that cars ahead of you may have stopped or a child may have walked into the road, but by the time you look up after just five seconds, it’s too late.
A study by the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute concluded that 25 percent of teens respond to a text message once or more every time they drive. However, it is important to remember that this is not just a teen issue. Many adult drivers are just as guilty.
According to the DMV, nine people in the United States die every day due to distracted driving. Driver’s Alert reports cell phone use while driving has reportedly led to 6 million accidents per year. Drivers of all ages who are distracted by texting are eight times more likely to be involved in a collision than non-distracted drivers.
Since 2010, more than 660,000 drivers are using cell phones while driving at any given moment in the United States. Are Americans addicted to technology and cell phones? If they can’t put their electronic device down long enough to drive from point A to point B, and risk putting their own life or the lives of others around them in jeopardy, there is a problem.
Although Gov. Rick Scott signed legislation 3 ½ years ago making it illegal to text while driving, it did little to thwart the problem. Accidents and deaths have continued to rise, primarily because the 2013 law not cover every angle.
Florida has one of the weakest texting-while-driving laws in the nation.
A senate bill (SB 76) similar to Toledo’s has been filed by Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, for the 2018 session, which starts in March. Under the Toledo and Simpson bills, drivers would be able to communicate on hands-free devices. Also, motorists would be allowed to use hand-held devices for such purposes as reporting emergencies, getting safety-related information or for navigation.
Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, has filed a similar measure (HB 45) for the 2019 session.
It is common sense that if we can reduce texting while driving, we will also reduce the number of accidents associated with distracted driving and therefore save lives.
We think this law will pass, but common sense also tells us that the mannequins sitting in patrol cars alongside the roadways in Highlands County will have difficulty policing it.
It is painfully obvious that texting while driving is dangerous. It costs lives and puts too many drivers at risk on the roads.
This one is a no-brainer.
Let our legislators know how you feel about texting and driving. Write Senator Ben Albritton at albritton.ben@flsenate.gov, and State Representative Cary Pigman at cary.pigman@myfloridahouse.gov.
