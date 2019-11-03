Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — Saturday, Nov. 9 marks the 4th Annual B2B Lake Life Home and Business Expo sponsored by Celebrity Cruise Line at the Jack Stroup Civic Center Downtown Sebring next to the Sebring Library. Thirty-plus of Highlands County’s top businesses will be present showing off their goods, products and their professions.
This is the first year the Expo will be held Downtown Sebring with help from the CRA and Downtown Redevelopment grant.
There will be food, entertainment and just to name a few of our fabulous door prizes like a $600 gift certificate from Jesse’s Auto Repair and Celebrity Cruise Line will be donating a three-day, two-night cruise for two on Celebrity Equinox valued at $998 ( not redeemable for cash). Each business will be donating an amazing door prize.
Entertainment will being going on all day with Roger and Penny Decker, balloon displays, golf cart show, several speakers on many interesting subjects from law, medical to financial planning and interesting subjects like how to get your headlights defogged and for the fashion lovers a fashion show.
Penny Ogg, supervisor of elections, will be holding a voters registration drive. A food truck will be present with lots of goodies.
The expo will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Civic Center is at 355 W. Center Ave. Sebring. For information, call Jeri Canale at 863-402-2112.
