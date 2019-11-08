By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Winesap, Fuji, Jonagold, Golden and Red Delicious, no matter how you sliced the apple, the 50th annual Gene Scheck Rotary Apple and Sweet Cider Sale had what the customers were clambering for. Customers were at the Lakeshore Mall parking lot waiting for the sale to officially open before 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the “Apple Queen” Rotarian Debbie McNall.
“They were waiting for us,” she said. “The South Florida State Baseball Team helped us unload the apples and cider and we inventoried it as fast as we could to open for the customers.”
The baseball team was coordinated by SFSC Coach Rick Hitt.
If that weren’t enough to start the sale off right, by 9 a.m., McNall was being told they were running low on half gallons of cider and some apple varieties were already limited.
The Rotarians were selling bushels of apples as well as cider and apple butter. Pre-orders were taken for apples as well as pears and Honey Crisp apples. The 31,000 pounds of cider and apples came all the way from Eshelman Fruit Farm in Clyde, Ohio.
“The truck was only three-quarters full,” McNall said. “We used to do a full truck, but times are changing.”
Sebring Florist will sell any leftover apples from their cold storage after the sale, but the varieties will be limited. Next week, the Sebring Noon Rotary Club will deliver apples to every teacher in the county.
Rotarian Carlos Roman coordinated the many volunteers for the sale. He estimated about 50 Rotarians and 25-30 friends or family members volunteered for the sale.
Many of the volunteers have been returning for years. Heather Beato said she has been volunteering for 16 or 17 years.
“I enjoy talking to everyone and meeting new people,” Beato said. “It’s fun and I like our apples.”
“The money we raise here will go back into the community,” McNall said. “We support a lot of charitable events. We give dictionaries to every seventh grader in the county. We also support the New Testament Mission.
“I think the sale has been going for 50 years because of the quality of the apples and people want to support the Sebring Noon Rotary Club. We really do a lot for the community,” she said.
A guide to the varieties and the best uses and whether they can be frozen was given to shoppers, but the volunteers were very knowledgeable as well.
Nancy K. Palmer was shopping with her brother, Tom Waggoner, and getting a cart full of apples and cider.
“I’m going to make apple pies,” she said. “Granny Smith are the best for that. The secret is to make the pies then freeze them before you bake them.”
Waggoner simply said he was planning “on eating them.”
Melinda Murray has been anticipating the apple sale to use her new food dehydrator that she got as a gift.
“I am going to try to make apple chips,” she said. “My husband wants me to try and fry apples. I am from Upstate New York so I love fresh apples. I used to love to pick them, too. This sale is as close to that as I am going to get.”
McNall said if people want to make sure they get a specific variety or quantity, they should pre-order next year by calling Joan Fisher at 863-385-3829.
