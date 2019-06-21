Last night my partner and I had the privilege of attending a production of "Mama Mia!" at the [Highlands] Little Theater. The show is a play about a wedding in Greece set to the music of ABBA, the Swedish rock group of the '70s and '80s. The performers are amateurs, but you wouldn’t know it. Many professional companies wouldn’t have performed so well and with so much enthusiasm. The voices were extraordinary and the song arrangements brought memories of ABBA back to the forefront.
Towards the end, a three-song medley is performed as part of the cast bows with the audience joining in the finale.
For $20 a ticket, I couldn’t ask for a better entertainment. These kids work hard and I would hope that the community continues to support our local theater.
With so much negativity in the atmosphere these days, the Highlands Little Theater offers refreshing relief. "Mama Mia!" plays until June 23rd. For a fun filled evening, it’s the name of the game.
Warren Pender
Sebring, FL
