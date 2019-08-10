I have been remiss in not immediately thanking John Rousch for his touching and inspirational column, "Where do desks really come from?" As the daughter of a World War II officer, this resonated with me; as a Rotarian proud of our Freedom Flight taking veterans to the Washington monuments, it provided another opportunity to say "Thank You."
I have one point to add.
John ends his beautifully written column with the plea to share the story with students. I feel like the lessons to be learned from the desks and veterans are far more important, to be shared with teachers, parents, and those today who expend enormous energy in spouting hatred and lies under the false cover of "patriotism."
I made copies of this column to mail to family members who do not have the privilege of reading John's "Flightline" columns. I personally look forward to each one.
Alice Oldham
Avon Park
