This time of year, you find yourself saying “thank you” often. There is much to be thankful for beyond the gifts of the season. In our case involving the development of “Options and Opportunities” for our youth in the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), we have many to say “Thank You” to.
We have been blessed to have a school district that said “yes” to developing an Aviation / Aerospace curriculum dating back to 1998 when I came to the district. It was a leap of faith with a new person to the district, with a program that had never been done before. It grew over the years and more folks joined the effort. The radio control aero-modelers from Lake Placid added a hands-on element that was critical to help students gain an understanding of the dynamics of flight and learning that a bunch of “old guys” could be fun to be around. The “old guys” learned that teenagers didn’t have horns and were eager learners. At the time, our high school program was one of the few in the state and in the country offering a high school aviation course.
As the program grew, others in the community joined in, donating materials and resources, and the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1240 took a significant role in introducing our students to flight with Young Eagle flights. These flights gave students the opportunity to take the controls of an aircraft and then generate a desire to find a way to move forward in the world of aviation and aerospace. Many went on to careers in aviation, flying for the airlines and working for NASA and other space technology companies. Scholarships provided by EAA Chapter 1240 opened many doors to post-secondary education and earning their private pilot’s license.
The next critical step was the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, Career Source Heartland, and EAA Chapter 1240 forming a partnership to promote youth aviation education. This was a unique partnership that received national recognition for a community coming together to help develop options and opportunities for our youth. Recognize a theme here? A hearty thank you to these four community partners for stepping forward to build the foundation we have today.
Six years ago, EAA Chapter 1240 made the decision to construct a building at the airport where our youth aviation programs could be held. Up to then, we were housed in two dusty t-hangars the airport graciously let us use for free. We needed our own home and started a fund-raising campaign. That was the beginning of our annual EAA Chapter 1240 fund-rising dinner. I keep track of the time of when the building was built by the speakers, we had who gave of their time to help our efforts. The year before we built the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation development Center, 3-time National Aerobatic Champion Patty Wagstaff was our speaker; in the following years we had Col. Leo Gray – Tuskegee Airman; Col. Rich Graham — SR-71 pilot; J Jordan Frey — Float plane pioneer; and for two years, Astronaut Story Musgrave – Hero of the Hubble telescope. Thank you all!
The year after Patty Wagstaff spoke, the James Ray Aviation Youth Aviation Education Foundation recognized our efforts and the community partnership. They became the anchor sponsor providing most of the resources to build the Aviation Development Center, with significant help from the Sebring Regional Airport. The Ray foundation continues to help with flight training scholarship funding and building upgrades. Saying “thank you” just seems not enough but is felt as deep as we can. It is gratifying to realize that our desire to help dreams come true for our community youth can be attained when we all work together.
We have so much to be thankful for. Even at this point there are only 49 tickets left for our annual dinner on January 25. This year we have a national panel of leaders in youth aviation education development, who will share their perspective of what the future holds for our youth and how we in Highlands County can continue to develop the “Options and Opportunities” for our students.
This is the time of year when the pace of life gets faster and time seems to slip away with all that we feel the need to get done. Don’t forget to say “thank you” to those who have been a part of your world. I also want to say a special thank you to my wife Becky who has been such a help in all the many things we have been a part of. She is an amazing woman, and much more than I deserve. If the stress level gets high, try pushing the “re-set” button by doing something for someone else and saying “thank you” by your actions.
This will be my last column for the year as I take a break to spend time with my family. This space will be filled again on January 4th with some very exciting announcements about our youth aviation programs. Thank you for taking the time to read this column and supporting what we do in so many ways. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone.
EAA Chapter 1240 holds a monthly meeting every second Thursday of the month at 6:00 PM with a potluck dinner followed by an aviation related presentation. Our next monthly pancake breakfast supporting youth aviation programs is January 12th. Both are held at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center at the Sebring Regional Airport through gate 24. The public is welcome.
For more information about our Youth Aviation Education Programs and how you might become involved or support the effort. contact John Rousch at sebringeaa1240@gmail.com , call or text 863-273-0522. EAA Chapter 1240 is a 501c3 non-profit corporation. John Rousch is a pilot and Aerospace Technology Instructor with the School Board of Highlands County. He is also President of EAA Chapter 1240 in Sebring, Florida.
