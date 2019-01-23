SEBRING — If you’ve been in Florida long enough, you’ve probably got an alligator story to tell. That’s exactly what Jeff Klinkenberg did for the crowd gathered at the Highlands Hammock State Park recreation hall last Tuesday evening.
Klinkenberg’s talk, “The Alligator in Florida Culture,” was the first in a series of seminars that will be held at the park this winter. The talks are sponsored by the Florida Humanities Council. The Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park Citizen Support Organization was also a sponsor of the event and volunteers from the organization helped with parking and refreshments.
Over one hundred campers and guests attended the seminar. Some took a chilly tram ride from the parking area to the event, while others walked from the campground. Before the talk began the speaker greeted guests and was signing books he had for sale.
A Florida native, Klinkenberg grew up exploring natural areas such as the Everglades. A reporter for the Tampa Bay Times for almost 40 years, Klinkenberg wrote about Florida culture and eventually published several books. He received the “Lifetime Achievement for Writing Award” from the Florida Humanities Council in 2018.
Klinkenberg’s alligator story started with some history, including accounts by some of the early European explorers of Florida. William Bartram journeyed across Florida in the late 1700’s and was known for his extremely accurate drawings of plant and animal life. However, for the alligator, explained Klinkenberg, “the drawing was disproportionate, almost like a dragon.”
As the population of Florida grew in the 1800s the shooting of alligators for sport became common, with hunters even shooting them from steamboats as they went up rivers such as the Kissimmee and the Oklawaha. Eventually alligators became scarce and were considered an Endangered Species by the mid-20th century. However, “with protection from over-hunting the alligator came slithering back,” Klinkenberg said.
Also during the 20th century is when the alligator became a Florida tourist icon. Popular attractions such as Gatorland and Gatorama opened up, alligator art became popular, and “gator wrestling” became a spectator sport.
While alligators are generally nonaggressive toward humans, there have been several attacks over the years, with the first documented in the 1940s. Since the alligator population is much higher now and the human population of Florida is also high, the amount of conflict has increased. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Nuisance Alligator Program is available to citizens that are having trouble with an alligator. Over 14,000 complaints were registered in 2017, and 8,500 alligators were removed that year.
Today, many tourists to Florida still put seeing wildlife, including alligators, high on their list. Seeing a gator is a highlight of a trip to a natural area such as Highlands Hammock.
For more information on the remaining talks in the seminar series call 863-386-6094, or check the Friends of Highlands Hammock website (www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/highlands-hammock-state-park/friends-highlands-hammock-state-park).
