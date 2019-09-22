A faint “kree, kree, kree” caught my ear as we worked in the yard, pulling down hurricane panels following Dorian. Shielding my eyes I searched the posts, exposed limbs and wires, but only saw the bright blues and pinks of a plethora of bluebirds. Suddenly the small, gregarious group scattered in blustery fashion reminiscent of a tossed deck of cards and the small raptor zipped into view.
The American kestrel is a diminutive falcon — the smallest one found in North America. Falco sparverius is so tiny they weigh just mere ounces. A bit larger than the American robin, male kestrels share the bright brick hue familiar to most on a robin’s breast. Along with that beautiful rusty color are slate-blue wings and a black dotted, buffy belly. Facial markings include prominent black facial stripes over a white cheek. Females are plainer with their coloration not nearly as defined as the males. When I think of the plumage of kestrels, wood ducks come to mind due to how the colorations between the sexes are so dramatic.
On this day I watched this beautifully marked male swoop down from a nearby street sign to rotate sharply in mid-air as he snatched insects from our recently mowed yard. Lifting effortlessly back to the street sign, he’d dine, rest a moment and then swoop in again. It was bug buffet at the Harris house.
While it’s noted kestrels also eat small lizards — which seem to be exploding in number around our home — on this day it was all bugs. Kestrels also eat small rodents and have the remarkable ability to see ultraviolet light. This allows them to clearly visualize what we can’t — the urine trails of those little varmints. While this might be a blessing for humans, that unique ability means a straight line to a warm, furry dinner for this avian raptor.
Kestrels will call on their astounding aerial abilities and vision not just for hunting but also for keeping safe from other predators. The saying might be dog-eat-dog, but for this tiny bird-of-prey, danger comes via owls, larger hawks and even crows as well as snakes since they are cavity nesters.
Being such an itty bitty bird, they are not able to excavate their own nesting holes in dead trees. Opportunistic in nature, males seek out vacancies left by woodpeckers or natural decay and even use nest boxes. This may be why I’m suddenly seeing these zippy little flyers in my yard. Surrounding our neighborhood are large open grassy areas and several clusters of lightning-struck pines in decay. There are even a few bluebird boxes that kestrels will sometimes take over.
This may be why our flurry of bluebirds was experiencing an intrusion. With limited birdy real estate available in this nicely appointed natural habitat, he may have been trying to fight his way into some new digs.
You might find it humorous that even if he did find the perfect nesting cavity, he can’t move in until the wife has seen it and gives two wings up. The female actually makes the choice on whether they move in or not. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
Keep an eye on the powerlines and listen for the “kree-kree-kree” of our smallest falcon. Easy to identify and beautiful to behold, they will wow you with their flight and help keep down the population of rodents, insects and lizards on your property or in your neighborhood.
