With students going back to school, this is a good time to talk to them about bullying. And who better to use as an example of the art of bullying than the President of the United States who has lied and bullied his way through life from the very beginning and now holds the highest position in the land. After all, if this type of behavior is not only accepted but also admired by his followers, it should be acceptable for their children and grandchildren.
Trumps supporters at his rallies love it when he insults people and calls them horrible names. The people in the audience cheer, clap and start all kinds of hateful chants, so I'm sure that his supporters would love for their children and grandchildren to follow in his footsteps and just maybe they will lie and bully their way into the White House some day the same way that Donald Trump did.
I have made a list of only a few of the over 500 insults and derogatory remarks that Trump has said about women that will help in teaching their children to "be the best bully" in their school.
Trump has referred to women as ugly, fat, slobs, disgusting animals, nasty, dog, face of a pig, crazy, horse face, crazed crying low life, loser, low IQ and a couple of classics that I'm sure they will want to use.
"She had blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her whatever" and "go back where you came from."
If your children need more help coming up with hateful insults, they can do an internet search of 598 people, places, and things Donald Trump has insulted.
If it would upset you that Trump called your mother, wife, daughter or sister these names then it should also upset you that he says this about other women, regardless of their political party or race.
I hope this opens some eyes to the hate-filled rhetoric that Donald Trump is spreading through our nation. The president of our country should be setting a positive example for our young people, not spreading hate and constantly lying.
Joe Roberson
Sebring
When it was time for Americans to pick their poison, this was their selection.
This is one of the most insightful writings I've seen in this paper. You pegged it exactly. Some Americans seem mesmerized by the toxicity that surrounds this political quack. Trump has decades of history that shows how he has lied, bullied and scammed thousands as he accumulates financial success from their loss. He's not even a true Republican. He's barely more than a man. Thank you for calling out this genetic defect for what he is.
