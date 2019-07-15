All of my life, I have been in a family full of soccer players and lovers of the sport. This love eventually rubbed off onto me.
From the age of 5, I have been playing the beautiful game in local leagues and wherever I could get a ball, just to get some touches in. However, this passion is relatively difficult to maintain considering how many other sports dominate the sporting life in our county. While other sports play to full stadiums with cheering fans, soccer games at our local high schools consider it an amazing turnout if just 50 people are in the stands.
While other sports are exposed to many options to play their favorite sport, soccer enthusiasts often have to travel an hour away just to get to a practice. Even though this may not seem like a problem to the average reader, it is an enormous struggle to a large portion of our residents that actively participate in the beautiful game.
One of the most demoralizing experiences I encountered in my freshman year came while I played soccer for Sebring High School.
Before entering the ninth grade, I had always dreamed of playing at Firemen’s Field in front of a large and excited crowd. Having seen how many people attend other sports at their home games, I had high hopes for our team. Instead, my team would often play to roughly 50 fans that were mainly parents.
There was just something wrong about playing in front of such a small crowd. The energy levels were much lower and we just did not have the same motivation to play our best. It is something demoralizing for every player on the field because of the amount of sacrifices needed to be on that field. Each player commits themselves to two hours of practice every single weekday and games that can last late into the night. To add on to that, we still have the many responsibilities that come with being a high school student. Seeing the stands empty makes each of the players ponder if the residents of our county truly value these sacrifices.
The point of this article is not to convince the reader to drop their interests in other sports in our county and attend every single soccer match. That is simply unrealistic and a violation of a person’s freewill. Instead, I am asking the reader to have an open mind when it comes to support the beautiful game. The easiest way to do this is by attending a home soccer game at a local high school when the season starts in November. This can go a long way for the boys or girls on the field. The money from your ticket and the concession stand helps the team in unthinkable ways.
Not to mention, the morale boost that a significantly larger crowd has on both teams is simply priceless. I ask the reader today to take this column piece and have an open mind when the beautiful game is being played in your communities.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.