The Avon Park Museum is starting off the fall season with two world exhibits: Germany’s 30th anniversary of the “Fall of the Berlin Wall” in November and “British Airships; the future that never was.” Join us for an afternoon of history from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the museum on Museum Avenue.
The idea for a Berlin Wall exhibit was brought to us by Jim Bacon, a veteran and resident of Avon Park who was in Berlin in 1990 with his family, a year after the fall of the wall. He brought back pieces of the wall that are on display.
“This is a world event and I thought people would be interested in it. I have some pieces of the wall that they can have,” he said.
According to “Visit Berlin,” the Berlin Wall was a guarded concrete barrier reaching 12 to 15 feet high that divided East and West Berlin from 1961-1989. The fall of the wall ended the 50-year Cold War, peacefully. President Ronald Reagan was in Berlin in 1987 to speak about the wall and is remembered for saying “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
The British Airship exhibit: The photos were taken in 1930 and were donated to the museum many years ago by John Baldwin of Avon Park and were placed in a file and forgotten. Recently, they were retrieved to create an exhibit of this history and then return them to a museum in Canada where the R-100 made its debut.
There is no record about how he obtained the photos. They were taken by a professional photojournalist. It appears that the journalist was on the airship covering the trip for the newspaper. Each photo has a typed description on onionskin paper and pasted on the back of the photos.
The R-100 never crashed but was permanently grounded after the R-101 crashed and burned on its way to India.
The 8-by-10-inch photo exhibit shows the airships secured to a mooring mast, photo of the crew in uniform and some dignitaries. Also, a large piece of the actual silver-painted linen fabric used for the skin of the airship signed by the crew along with their titles, knowing it was all over for British airships. Also photos of the luxurious interior.
It was 1930 when England decided to get into the business of transatlantic commercial airship service to compete with Germany’s success. Airplanes were in its infancy and some believed that airships were the future.
It took seven years to build a pair of giant rigid airships over 700 feet in length or the size of an ocean liner designed to carry 100 passengers and 50 pounds of luggage per person. They would be filled with the highly dangerous hydrogen gas. Helium was unavailable.
When completed, the R-100 would go to Montreal, Canada on its maiden voyage and the R-101 would go to New Delhi, India for its maiden voyage. The R-101 never made it to India, instead crashed and burned over France. That was the death of England’s commercial airship service. Gerrmany’s success with airships would end in 1937 with the Hindenburg’s fiery explosion in New Jersey.
The R-100 was kept in a specially built shed until everything inside could be removed so the airship could be deflated. All that remained was the framework and it was crushed with a steamroller and sold for scrap.
Regular hours of the Avon Park Museum are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Call 863-453-3525.
Elaine Levey is director of the Avon Park Depot Museum and can be reached at emlevey@gmail.com .
