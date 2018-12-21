The BIG SHOW Bass Tournament - A Big Success Highlands News-Sun Sports Staff 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Good for third place overall with a total weight of 8.5 pounds are two fish caught by Brian Reeves and Tony Larsen at Saturday’s BIG SHOW Bass Tournament on Lake Istokpoga. PHOTO BY JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT Boats coming in before the deadline from Lake Istokpoga in the second BIG SHOW Bass Tournament on Saturday. PHOTO BY JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT Don Horton, left and Joe Kozic of the BIG SHOW Bass Tournament write down and call in the results of the weigh-in on Saturday. PHOTO BY JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT Anglers enjoy food and refreshments provided by the 863 Bar, Grill & Banquets at Saturday’s BIG SHOW Bass Tournament at Lake Istokpoga. PHOTO BY JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT Don Horton, far left, and Joe Kozic, far right, present Tangela and Corky Neff the first place trophy and a check for $1,248 at Saturday’s BIG SHOW Bass Tournament at Lake Istokpoga. PHOTO BY JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT Tony Larsen and Brian Reeves received trophies for third place from Don Horton and Joe Kozic after Saturday’s BIG SHOW Bass Tournament. PHOTO BY JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT Don Horton (left side) and Joe Kozic (right side) present Dean Dyer and Josh Caudill second place trophies and a check for $672 after Saturday’s BIG SHOW Bass Tournament. PHOTO BY JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT Jimmy Rush and Wendy Rodriquez of the 863 Bar, Grill & Banquets in Lake Placid provided the food and refreshments to the participants at Saturday’s BIG SHOW Bass Tournament on Lake Istokpoga. PHOTO BY JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The BIG SHOW Bass Tournament - A Look Back Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Visions of sugar plums and getting holiday treats Reward for tips on illegal dumping in LP SFSC approves limited alcohol policy Learn the facts about devastating wildfires Explore the benefits of HIIT Latest e-Edition Highlands News-Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
