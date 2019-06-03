Over the past few years, Sebring has seen the same trend amongst our fast food chains. First, this new popular brand arrives into our town and becomes the talk of the town. Then the location opens to a massive crowd, only for it to go back to average sales like every other chain in Sebring already has.
This same trend occurs for each chain, but the people that bring these new companies do not realize that this can be broken if they were to bring a better franchise: Chick-Fil-A.
For the readers who have never visited one of their locations, Chick-Fil-A is a Georgia-based company that emphasizes Christian values and is well-known for their customer service. If you were to visit their locations in Winter Haven and Lakeland, you would see that these locations are constantly full and they are getting their customers served faster than other chains could dream of.
So, if we could potentially break the trend that fast food chains follow, why do we not have a Chick-Fil-A in Sebring?
Many consider the idea of attracting this company to Sebring as a radical idea before actually thinking about the reasons a franchise would be sustainable. The first reason is Highway 27, which happens to cut straight through our town. There is no denying that this major roadway sees a large amount of traffic on a daily basis as it connects central Florida with many major cities. A Chick-Fil-A location just on the highway would be able to feed many travelers on a daily basis that are tired of the same franchises. This way, their customers would not only be full of Sebring residents but also those passing by our town.
The second reason is South Florida State College, which is full of Chick-Fil-A’s most loyal customers. This fast food company is extremely popular amongst college students, with the company having numerous locations in Florida colleges. South Florida State College’s nearly 3,000 enrolled students could easily become 3,000 customers to a Sebring location. This would be an enormous help to their lasting sales.
The third and final reasons a franchise would be sustainable in Sebring is simply because there is a strong desire for one amongst the town’s younger residents. If you were to survey high school students in Highlands County and ask them for their top three fast food franchises, Chick-Fil-A is guaranteed to be included. Some teenagers are even willing to take the hour-long drive to these franchise locations just to get a taste of their amazing food.
The matter of the fact is that there is no denying that a Chick-Fil-A would be self-sustainable in our town. We have everything a franchise needs in order to prosper economically, a great location and an enormous amount of potential customers. All that is needed now is the backing of the Highlands Economic Development Council. They have brought many of these companies to Sebring and have done a solid job in doing so. It is something different than the same type of chains we have to choose from and would definitely make the residents of Sebring much happier. The same trend many chains have followed can easily be broken one location of this great corporation in our great town.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete enrolled at Sebring High School.
there is no case for a company that pours money into discriminatory causes and airports are not obliged to feed into it. If you can't view all the public in a fair light, go into another business, like religion. You can always use that as your weapon as you hide behind the symbol of Roman crucifixion.
