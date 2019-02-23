To first understand the Bible correctly, one must divide the word of truth correctly, 2 Timothy 2:15 KJV. Throughout the Bible, God only talks to three groups of people: the Jew, the Gentile or the Church.
One must correctly know who the author of each book of the Bible is and who he is directing it to. One must then know, the time in history the book was written, the dispensation. What man had to believe was different in different times of human history. God foreknew before the foundation of the world what we had to believe to be saved, but, what man had to believe commanded by God, was different in different times of human history but, through his forbearance to man who believed his word at the time of history, he would be saved.
Example: God told Cain and Able to bring him a certain sacrifice and if they did, it would not rid their sins but, cover their sins until the crucifixion, burial and resurrection of Christ, the true belief for salvation, “the age of Grace” 1 Corinthians 15: 1-4 KJV. God gave forbearance to people before the cross by faith in what he said. It is impossible to please him without faith, Hebrews 11:6. Abel pleased him and Cain did not.
The dispensation during Moses, was the law and ceremonial ordinances. During Jesus’s earthly ministry it was repent and be baptized and recognize his name, what name? That he was the Christ and King. The gospels are written by the Apostles to the Jews, and Jews only, not Gentiles! After rejecting God, throughout history, Christ, at the cross and finally by blaspheming the Holy Spirit (the unpardonable sin) by stoning Stephen, who was filled with the Holy Spirit after Pentecost, God turn to the Gentiles by using Paul.
The book of Acts, is the toughest book in the Bible for most pastors and people to understand. The book is a transitional book. What Peter and Paul taught are totally different. Peter taught to the Jews only and did not understand the dispensation of grace. Paul taught primarily to the Gentiles, God’s grace and salvation being 1 Corinthians 15: 1-4, No water baptism, no church, no tithing, no repentance, no charity work, no hail Mary’s (Mary can not save), no singing, no flaring of hands, no works! The dispensation with the apostles including Peter to the Jew was to believe in His name only, that he was the Christ and promised King that was promised to Abraham by God, the Abrahamic Covenant by, repenting and be baptized started by John the baptist.
Here is the beauty for us today, read this carefully, Jesus died for our past, present and future sins and by believing this in your heart, you have repented of all your sins, once! Now, one is a member of the body of Christ, the church! When one is pardoned, he is forgiven of past wrongs but, when God justifies one of his sins, all sins are forgiven! Immediately one is then indwelled by the Holy Spirit and is sanctified (power over sin) over time.
For Peter and the Apostles and people before who believed what God has told them to believe, they are saved also through forbearance. God, dealt with people differently throughout history but, ultimately it comes down to one word, Hebrews 11:6 KJV. If one wants to learn God’s word correctly, I recommend two books, “Things that Differ,” the fundamentals of dispensationalism, by C.R. Stam and two, “The Greatest Book on Dispensational Truth in the World” by Clarence Larkin. If you take your eternal life serious, then you would get these.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
