As many are aware, I am the proud caregiver to two beautiful beasts. My dogs are named Chien and Sam and, of course, I think they are the sweetest angels to ever exist. However, one day, watching my dogs laze about, virtually part of the furniture at some points, I began to wonder what the purpose is of keeping dogs as pets.
My initial reason for getting my dogs was for security. After all, I am a young, single woman living in a dangerous and unpredictable world. And who would want to try and break into a house when they hear dogs barking aggressively behind the front door? And while my dogs do bark when they hear unknown sounds from beyond the walls of our home, I must say that they aren’t exactly what you would call ‘guard dogs.’
They are pets, which is also what I want them to be. Part of getting these dogs was also to potentially help another creature’s life. They were both shelter pups, who knows for how long, and the idea that I somehow saved them from a life of misery and suffering does make me feel good.
However, I’m sure that when dogs were initially domesticated it was not so we humans could watch them lay around on the couch or fetch the occasional ball. So where did things change? When did we start wanting dogs as companions rather than tools or protectors?
The domestication of wolves to dogs began around 15,000 to 40,000 years ago. Some anthropologists even describe it as “one of the most extraordinary events in human history.” Seeing as humans were somehow able to manipulate the genetics of a terrifying wild wolf down to the teeny-tiny mini breeds we all know and love today, I would have to agree.
Scientists are not able to agree on just where and how we were able to first come in contact with wild wolf breeds, and in fact, they aren’t even able to really agree on when the domestication would have started. Hence the 25,000-year variance on when scientists think the domestication might have began.
Those wolves that domestication started with are a far cry from our furry friends today. While there are some dogs who have held onto their wild roots more than others, I think it is safe to say that most of the wolf has been bred out of dogs as we know them.
A lot of people have dogs. And even more people would say that they like dogs. Some even call themselves ‘dog people’. Obviously we have some sort of obsession. Maybe this means that it’s OK for dogs to exist without serving a purpose other than just being cute.
I don’t think that where a dog came from or how they were domesticated should really play a role in deciding how good or bad a dog is. Even more so, I think we should all continue looking after our four-legged friends and providing them with comforts relative to the 21st century.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Evolution has brought us some wonderful lifeform. Dogs and wolves evolved from a common ancestor. The domestic cat evolved from the African Wild Cat. People and apes evolved from a common ancestor. There doesn't need to be a justification in owning a dog, cat, bird, fish, etc. The bring us enjoyment as we enjoy taking care of them. Sometimes I think Evolution played a dirty trick with humans on the few occasions I view the news. But overall, it's a wonderful process.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.