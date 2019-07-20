If you’re reading this column when it first comes out, it will mark 50 years since the Apollo 11 lunar module, named “Eagle,” landed on the Moon. Once safely on the lunar surface, Commander Neil Armstrong let NASA know they were down with the following words: “Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.” And history was made.
Six hours and thirty-nine minutes later, on July 21st, 1969, Armstrong set foot upon the Moon and spoke the words we all know, “That’s one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind.” (The “a” is in brackets because it’s not audible on the numerous recordings we have of the moment, though Armstrong swore he said it)
The whole thing is amazing. Men threw themselves into space, supported by what now seems primitive technology and less computer power than your smartphone offers. They went knowing there was a chance things could go horribly wrong, that they might never return home again. They went — and awed the world.
The Apollo 11 mission fulfilled a dream voiced by President John F. Kennedy, who proposed such a goal back in 1961. While not everyone in the country was 100% behind the endeavor (some felt we should be spending money on humans on Earth rather than going to space) few were untouched by it. In some ways, it was a high point in our history.
There were, of course, missions after that historic one. But as great as they were, they could never be the first.
There was another first on that mission that I just learned about, because it took place, if you’ll forgive the phrase, under the radar. Pilot Buzz Aldrin, who was an elder of his Presbyterian congregation, quietly celebrated communion before he and Armstrong left the lunar module to explore the Moon. It was the first religious ceremony held on a celestial body that wasn’t Earth. NASA had asked Aldrin to keep it quiet — they were in the middle of a lawsuit filed by atheist Madalyn Murray O’Hair, who wanted astronauts to refrain from broadcasting religious activities while in space. Aldrin complied, only asking that those listening “… to pause for a moment and contemplate the events of the past few hours and to give thanks in his or her own way.”
I was eleven when this all happened, living in the (at the time) small community of Floral Park, New York. I’d love to say I remember watching the landing in incredible detail, but that would not be true. Indeed, according to my mother, I was somewhat ticked off that a TV show I liked was pre-empted for the event. Nevertheless, I have vague memories of sitting in front of our tiny television, watching history happening even if I wasn’t totally appreciating it at the time.
The space program in the USA has changed quite a bit since those days 50 years ago. We’ve made several trips to the Moon. There’s an International Space Station orbiting above us as I type. A few people are even talking about maybe shooting for Mars next, though as far as I can see it’s just talk at this point.
A part of me wishes we could recapture the wonder and awe of 50 years ago, when a few men dared to venture out into space and place their boots where no one had walked before. That we could find something to drive and inspire us as a people like Kennedy’s challenge did so long ago.
It doesn’t even have to be about space. But whatever it is, I hope it’s something that unites us for a change. That would be a good thing.
(And my thanks to Wikipedia, which supplied a lot of the information on Apollo 11).
