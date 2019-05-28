AVON PARK — David Lanier has been in the business of law for 66 years. He has been a constant presence on Main Street since the early 1950’s. The iconic figure has given his life to serving his community.
The end of that long and winding road, the good and peaceful reward for a life well spent, soon approaches for this husband, father, lawyer and Sunday school teacher. A pillar in the law community as well as his home community, Lanier has decided to retire.
“We set May 31 (as our retirement date), however, we’re not gonna make that. I’m not going to take anymore appointments after the 31st. We have probate cases that are still running that we’ve got to finish up. We’ll be here until July or August probably,” he said, looking toward the day he can truly say he’s retired.
Lanier was born in Avon Park in 1927 and has lived here all his life, except for the war years. He attended Avon Park High School for his first two years of schooling before finishing up at Bolles Military Academy in Jacksonville.
“After that, I worked on a merchant ship. My folks let me head out on this ship at 17 years old. I was a cook. I had a good time, and I enjoyed it. The war was coming to an end at that time,” he said.
As a young kid, Lanier decided on a change and joined the Army. He served in the military from 1946-’47 with the 7th Infantry Division. “We were the occupation of Korea,” he reminisced.
Finally, for his last stop before returning home, Lanier attended college.
“I went to the University of Florida for my undergraduate degree in business administration. Then I went to the Florida Law School for the JD ( Juris Doctor) Law Degree.
“I was married my last year in college. My wife then, Sujette, she lived across the street from us when we were little kids. I went (to school) on the G.I. Bill. It ran out, I didn’t have any money. So my wife got a job in the university library. That was the little bit of money that we had. It was a little close but we made it.”
Lanier and his wife Sujette have two sons, Rick and Jim. Sujette passed away six years ago. He is now married to Carolyn Sue, who once owned Sue’s Cubby Hole Dress Shop in Sebring.
Lanier said, “I decided to be a lawyer when I was 12 years old. My next door neighbor was the county judge. I thought he was the smartest person in the whole world, I was so impressed. That’s when I decided to be a lawyer. But then I had to do all these other things first.”
Walter Nunnallee has known Lanier his entire life. His parents, Hue and Nancy Nunnallee were good friends with Lanier, who was already practicing law when Nunnallee was born.
“The Laniers are one of the oldest families in Central Florida,” Nunnallee said. “He’s several generations old Florida. I’ve known David my entire life. He’s one of the finest, most likable, most lovable, genuine people I’ve ever known. Wonderful sense of humor. I think he’s 92, but he operates and thinks like he’s 35. He’s got a very youthful view of life, a very youthful personality. It’s amazing. I hope I can age as gracefully and beautifully as he has.
“I’m an attorney as well,” Nunnallee said. “I’m 66 so I’ve been around a block or two. In regards to attorneys, they say the law’s a jealous mistress, and of course it is. It is an extremely demanding profession. The fact that David has been able to do that so competently and in such good cheer for 66 years is a very rare feat in the legal profession.”
As Nunnallee continued to speak, the love and respect he has for Lanier, and the pride he takes in calling him his friend were evident.
“To me, the distinction between a good person and a great person is a heavy dose of humility. The great people I know are very good people but they don’t realize they’re so outstanding.
“They don’t think of themselves as outstanding people and they don’t operate as though they’re full of themselves. They’re just genuinely humble. David is what he is and there’s not a big shot bone in his body. He’s not presumptuous or pretentious. He’s just a wonderful man and a wonderful attorney, and in the legal field, that’s not that common,” Nunnallee said.
“I started in 1953,” Lanier recalls. “Really just part time as a lawyer for a few years, and then have been full time ever since.
“I actually was on the other side of the building. I rented that. As the years passed by, I moved over here and finally bought the building.”
Lanier’s office is at 30 E. Main St., where it has been for 60 years.
“My family was in the automobile business. They had the Ford dealership. I worked with my father for a while and practiced (law) on the side for a time. Then finally I just went out by myself and that was it.
“Now, I practice probate (law) only. Some real estate because you’re usually involved in real estate. When I first started the practice, I specialized in whatever walked in the front door. I did criminal, family, real estate, probate, anything. Actually, at that time it was somewhat more simple than it is today.”
At one time, in the late 1950’s and early ‘60s, Lanier was judge in the county small claims court. And also judge of the city court.
“That’s when the city had their own court for misdemeanors and traffic,” he said.
“They eventually did away with those courts, and I never wanted to be a judge again,” Lanier said with a lighthearted laugh.
Lanier has been recognized by his peers for the work he has done. “In 2014, I think it was, the bar association gave me the ‘Judge David Langford Professionalism Award.’ Then, in 2016, I was given the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by the bar association,” he said.
Today’s law is much more specialized, according to Lanier. “You just can’t cover everything. It’s not that the law changes so much, it’s the rules that change. You can’t do this, that and the other, and you’ve got to do this and that. With my work with probate, it’s extremely detailed. They are doing it is so much different than the way it used to be.
Of his many years as a lawyer, Lanier recalls a particularly difficult case as a highlight.
“I think the one thing that’s amazing to me is one of our probate cases. Usually a probate case will take about four to six months to complete. This one was 11 years before we finished it. It had many complications. We came out well on that one.”
Lanier has seen many changes in life, including Main Street itself.
“Well, of course, Main Street changed. As I was growing up in Avon Park, Main Street was part of State Road 8, which was the main highway to Miami. Of course, everything was on that street. Most of the side streets in Avon Park, when I was a little kid, were clay.
“The thing that I don’t like is attitudes, maybe of lawyers,” Lanier said when asked about changes in law or people in general. “One day, one of my kids when he was about 4 or 5 years old said, ‘Daddy, what does a lawyer do?’ I said, ‘well, he helps people.’ ‘Oh, OK.’ So that satisfied him. I got to thinking about it and well, that’s what we’re supposed to do. Now a lot of people want to hurt people. They want to gouge. It’s not right. That’s the big change that I see.
“People are conscious of themselves more these days. It gets to be more of a ‘sue society.’ Years ago we used to work together a lot. We very rarely went to court because we’d get together and settle matters, just by talking. That’s hard to do today,” he said.
When asked in all of his years if there was something he still hadn’t done, in his typical, gentle, low-key humorous way, Lanier told a story:
“The only thing that I really wanted to do was, I used to teach Sunday school and one of the classes I taught was pre-teen boys. One day one of them said, ‘Mr. Lanier, what would you like to do if you weren’t a lawyer?’ I said, ‘I’d love to have a hot dog stand.’ “
