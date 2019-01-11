Correspondent
Well, the party is over and it’s now time to return to the real world. This can be a smooth process if you follow the cruise line directions.
The evening before you leave, your cabin steward will bring you the instructions for debarkation at your port. You usually will need to pack your bags and leave them outside your door around 11 p.m. The bags are picked up and stored in the luggage area. You can opt to take off your luggage yourself.
Be sure to leave out a change of clothes for the morning. Some people have been known to debark in their pajamas as they packed all of their clothing.
You will receive luggage tags with a number. This is where your luggage will be once in port. Those with priority status will usually receive a No. 1 so they can debark early if they choose. You will need to wait until your number is called. If you try to get off early and have No. 21, your luggage will not be available to pick up.
Breakfast is served at the buffet and/or in the main dining room. Some lines will also offer room service. Relax and wait your turn. The lines may be long in customs as you have to check in with a customs agent. This is usually a check of your documents (passport, birth certificate and ID) and some questions about your purchases of items and liquor.
After you are through customs, you are free to go to your car or shuttle to begin your trip back home.
Tips from experienced cruisers:
• Some cabins have magnetic walls. Take a few magnets with and you can put your daily schedule on the wall.
• Bathrooms lack ventilation. Take an air freshener with you.
• You can store things under the bed(s).
• The beds can be reconfigured. Two beds can become a king and the king can be split into two twins. They can also be repositioned (change directions). Ask your cabin steward.
• Don’t leave the balcony doors open. You will get a wind tunnel effect and your loose papers may get sucked out of the cabin.
• Bring a thermal cup (like a Yeti) so you can always carry around your beverages.
• The tap water is okay to drink. U.S. and European standards require rigorous testing and filtration requirements. The water is also the same you get at the bars and restaurants onboard.
• Always go online and check the layout of your cabin before you purchase the cruise to avoid any surprises.
• There is no smoking in the cabins or on the balconies
• Remember to check the outlets onboard in your cabin. Some are 110 and some are 220.
• If you bring a lot of dress clothes, pack a few extra hangers.
• There are washers and dryers on board for those who take a long cruise and don’t want to over pack.
• Some lines allow you to bring a limited amount of beverages onboard (like a 12 pack of soda)
• Pack a folding tote bag for those fragile items that you don’t want to pack in your suitcase that you can carry off.
Summary
Once the decision is made to go on a cruise, the world is open to you! If you are a newbie, a short 3-4 day cruise is a good start to see if you enjoy it. These cruises usually go to Nassau and or Freeport in the Bahamas.
Once you feel ready, take on the adventures of the eastern or western Caribbean. There is so much to see and do you’ll never be bored!
Editor’s note: This is the sixth and final part of a series on the basics of taking a cruise. We hope you enjoyed the series and Happy Sailing.
