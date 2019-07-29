Last Friday, Lake Placid Chief of Police James Fansler wrote a guest column in the Highlands News-Sun titled “Those pesky ‘Anonymous Keyboard Warriors,’” in which he criticized those who anonymously disagree with the opinions of others online. While the reader of today’s column may be quick to believe that I agreed with his reasoning, I can say with pride that I do not agree with anything he discussed.
Chief Fansler called out the online readers of the Highlands News-Sun that do not agree with them and stated that he felt sorry for them. He even attacked a dedicated reader of the Highlands News-Sun who happens to have contrasting views with him.
Chief Fansler does not seem to understand three important things that our nation’s system includes. First, every person residing in this country is allowed to their own opinions on every topic they can possibly think of. Second, every person in this country was granted the right to make their opinions public under the First Amendment. Third, he is a public official that is held to high standards. This means that he cannot ignore the two previously mentioned rights of this country’s residents and attack them for using these rights. If Chief Fansler does not want to accept this, then public service may not be the right career for him.
In his writing, Chief Fansler showed a lack of respect towards those who do not agree with his opinions. He essentially labeled them incorrect just because their thought process differs from his. Chief Fansler seemed to forget that their use of a pseudonym does not mean they do not share the same rights as someone who uses their real name. I completely side with those who use a pseudonym, as it allows them to voice their opinion in a more comfortable manner. However, the section of his writing that stunned me the most was when he called out a regular reader of the Highlands News-Sun. Chief Fansler stated in his column, “Semi-intelligent sounding sentence structure does not impress me.” As a public official, one cannot simply attack a private citizen’s education. This is something similar to the playground arguments in which elementary school students would take turns belittling each other’s intelligence.
Chief Fansler, I too am criticized by people who disagree with my opinions. I also have people that leave comments on my articles using a pseudonym. This happens nearly every time that my column piece is published in the Highlands News-Sun. However, I never attack another person’s education because they decided to form their own opinion. Doing so would show a lack of respect for others and would indicate that I cannot handle the basic skill of receiving feedback. Chief Fansler, there will always be someone that disagrees with your opinion and that is not a problem. It is through this ability to form our opinions that our democracy can function in a manner that it does.
Finally, as someone who signs their name with every article that is published, I have no problem being criticized by someone who chooses to omit their name.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School. The letter that is mentioned within this column was submitted with the request that it be signed James Fansler, not Chief James Fansler, as it was submitted as his personal opinion, not his professional opinion.
As usual, you've hit it squarely on the snout. Mr. Fansler is one of those with the mindset that only his opinion matters and everything else is dispensable. He's very much entitled to that opinion. As far as pseudonyms go, how does he know someone is using one? I can understand why some posters may use another name as there are those like Mr. Fansler who go on the attack against the opposition. It's not a crime or sin, so why does he care so much? I don't know if you use your real name, but I also don't care. You express well presented opinions and you can be whoever you want to be. It is part of our right to freedom of expression. Neither Mr. Fansler or any political hack is going to change that. Please continue with your views. I take much from them.
