Every fisherman can easily recall the memory of catching their biggest bass. For some it may have been years ago and for others, it may have been last week. For many, catching a 10-pound, or double-digit bass has been their lifetime goal. For others who have already achieved that goal, catching an 11, 12 or 13 pound bass has become their new goal.
Catching a wall-hanger seems to be pretty common here in Florida. In fact, Texas and California are also states where we read about large bass being caught all the time. But is it really that common?
I’ve met many fishermen, particularly those who visit our area in the winter-time who have never caught a 10-pound bass. Many have a personal best of 5, 6 or 7 pounds. Which is a good-sized fish up north, but what they are looking for in Florida is a double-digit bass. I’ve also met many other fishermen who live in Florida who are still trying.
I grew up in Ohio and spent 40 years chasing bass all over the mid-west. I dreamed of coming to Florida and specifically, fishing Lake Okeechobee. During that time my biggest bass was actually caught in Canada, at Rice Lake on a black Jitterbug. I was only 12 or 13 years old, fishing with my dad at night, when the silence was broken by this huge largemouth bass. It was a great battle and I couldn’t have been prouder with what I considered a real giant of a fish.
That fish remained my biggest bass until, at the age of 41, I caught my first 10-pound bass in Lake Okeechobee. The bass engulfed a black Zara Spook and, at the time I figured I must have a world record bass on the end of my line. To say it was a thrill would be a gross under-statement. Over the years I’ve been lucky enough to catch more than my share of big fish, but this particular fish will always be a cherished memory.
Thirty years of fishing Florida waters have produced many double-digit bass for me. One of the biggest, a whopping 12 pounder, was taken from Lake Glenada in Avon Park in 1997. I still fish the lake often, (which I tend to think of as a big bass lake), and just a few weeks ago I was lucky to catch the bass in this picture. I had fished the same area twice without a single strike and around noon, I was thinking of calling it a day when the sun broke out from the clouds and I thought maybe the fish would move up into the reeds.
My first flip produced a solid 3 pound fish with a state tag offering $100.00. Twenty minutes later I caught and released 5 more healthy looking bass from two to four pounds. This particular bass picked up my Senko and headed towards deep water so quickly and with so much power I thought it must be an alligator. Fifty feet from the boat she stopped and as I began bringing her towards me, she broke water and shook her huge head. I actually thought she was even bigger than the 10.2 pounds she weighed.
So how hard is it to catch a double-digit bass? It would seem to be fairly common if I ask many of my fishing friends. But the truth is, the odds are against you.
I would think that it would be impossible to track the results from every fisherman, on every outing, everywhere in the country, but Josh Alwine, the author of “Lunker Lore – The Quest for the Fish of a Lifetime,” has made an attempt to do just that.
Contrary to being a fairly common occurrence, according to Alwine, catching a double-digit bass is “exceptionally rare.” In his book he writes “What the data tells us is that 10 pound fish are exceptionally rare. In fact, across the entire country, the lifetime odds for any given angler catching a 10 pound bass are roughly 3%. A fishing ‘lifetime’ has been defined as 16 outings per year for 60 years. Said another way, this means that nationally, out of 100 anglers who fish their entire lives, roughly 3 of them will catch a bass larger than 10 pounds’.
Alwine continues, “As most folks might logically infer, fish become increasingly rare as size goes up. The odds your next cast produces a 10 pound bass is roughly 1 in 84,000; the odds your next cast produces a 13 pound fish is approximately 1 in 2 ½ million. If you’re chasing the world record, you would be many times better off trying to win Powerball’.
He actually goes into quite a bit of detail, assuming a total of 296,071,468 bass up to 2 pounds will be caught each year with your odds at one in two that the next fish you catch will fall into this category. From there, he suggests 17,015,602 four to five pound bass that will be caught will lower your odds to 1 in 34; 177,246 seven to eight pound bass will lower your odds even further to I in 3,299.
But what about a 15 or 20 pound bass? Well, as he mentioned earlier, the odds are really stacked against you. Only thirty-one 15-16 pound bass, or 1 in 18,863,446 will be caught in one year, and your odds of a new world record, topping the 22.4 mark, a staggering 1 in 18, 863,446,022. Yep, that’s about 1 in 19 billion. Wow!
Anyone interested in learning how Alwine came up with these numbers should certainly read his book. It’s very well-written. And for those of you who are chasing that elusive wall-hanger, Alwine also provides tips and strategies from some of the most recognized big bass hunters in the country on where, when and how to catch these rare fish.
While his statistics are interesting, I believe we are living in the perfect area to catch big bass. Years ago, Doug Hannon, often referred to as the “Bass Professor” did extensive research and concluded that south Florida lakes like Okeechobee and the Everglades, while providing great bass fishing were unlikely to grow true giants because the weather was too hot, creating warmer waters which ultimately effected the lifespan of a bass. Many would grow quickly to large sizes and literally burn themselves up in the tepid water.
North Florida, or north of Ocala gets too cold for largemouths to enjoy the 12 month growing cycle, and therefore often lived longer, but lacked the growth of the additional years.
In Hannon’s opinion, Central Florida, specifically 100-150 miles surrounding Tampa was the ideal weather conditions to grow a world record bass. Like the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Central Florida is neither too hot nor too cold.
So for all you trophy hunters out there, and particularly the guys who come down from up north during the winter, you’re in the right place. It all comes down to the next cast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.