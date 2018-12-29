I know last week I wrote it would be my last column of the year, but the next day I received and unexpected gift I want to share. One of the traditions I have had over the years of teaching the Aerospace/Aviation curriculum that we developed at Lake Placid High School, and now bringing in the AOPA high school curriculum, is reading a special book aloud to the class.
The book is a classic to all aviators. “Johnathon Livingston Seagull” by aviator Richard Bach is something everyone interested in aviation should read. It is a timeless message of breaking out of the norm and stretching your comfort zone.
Sometimes high school kids may scoff initially at being read to, but they love it, especially when you use inflection and different voices. I read the book to our class last week and then asked them to write a short reflection on the story and how it might relate to what we are doing in our class. I had a hard time reading one of them because of the tears in my eyes. Here is the “gift” I received in the words of one of our students.
“Jonathan Livingston Seagull is about how a young seagull is bored with his own life, so he takes adventure into flying. He is banished by his original group and gets to meet other birds afterward. He gets to learn and teach other birds how to fly in the universe and makes plenty of friends.
During his journey he learns not just to fly but life lessons itself. Fear, Love, Forgiveness, and Freedom. In our class a lot of us got to learn the same way that Jonathan did. In the beginning we were all bored just like Jonathan, we craved adventure. I was not really scared when I first signed up because I thought it would be fun, but when I walked in it was mainly guys all in the classroom. I felt intimidated because I thought that I did not belong in a class where it is a boy’s thing.
Then other girls were there, and I felt fine because even if it is not shown I had a lot of support. I learned that just because I am a girl doesn’t mean I should be intimidated by what is classified as a man’s job. In the story a quote was said about freedom, “You have the freedom to be yourself, your true self, here and now, and nothing can stand in your way.”. In order to really be free, you have to true to yourself.
During Aerospace we got to know a lot about ourselves. Like for instance, I myself have got to learn how to really pay attention to certain details and how to communicate and work with others around me. I got to learn about myself in a way I have not seen before. Like how I cannot sit still for so long unless I have something in my hands. Or how much I really enjoy barbeque at the hangar on lab days. The last one is freedom. I got to learn freedom by learning forgiveness.
In the book Jonathan learns that freedom is gained when you learn to forgive others for holding you back. His original flock held him back from all of what he wanted to do. Just like my family, my grandmother and mother were scared to death of me going into this class because they did not want me to get hurt. My father on the other hand was all for it. He was excited. For me I wanted to do it because I thought it would be a really fun class.
I was right. Building makes me happy. It is almost therapeutic. I forgave my mother and grandmother to try to hold me back from doing what I wanted to do. I told myself I am not doing this anymore for my father or anyone else. I am doing it for myself because this is what I like to do. I enjoy going to my lab days and getting to eat barbeque with my classmates and get to build model airplanes. I love my class just like Jonathan loved to fly. No one could stop me from doing it because it is what I enjoy. I learned a lot from this class and I am so excited to learn more.”
This what we as teachers are here for.
For more information about our Youth Aviation Education Programs and how you might become involved or support the effort. contact John Rousch at sebringeaa1240@gmail.com , call or text 863-273-0522. EAA Chapter 1240 is a 501c3 non-profit corporation. John Rousch is a pilot and Aerospace Technology Instructor with the School Board of Highlands County. He is also President of EAA Chapter 1240 in Sebring, Florida.
