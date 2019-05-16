I’m a fan of having things settled. It’s in my nature as an ESJT. While categorizing can’t speak to all of one’s nuances, for the most part it’s pretty spot on.
When my week begins with borrowed troubles from the prior and then more issues pile up, discouragement starts sniffing around. Unresolved circumstances quickly become buried beneath new challenges. I’m pretty resilient by nature, but not letting everyday hassles like exploding food, unfulfilled agreements and illness get the best of me is tough.
We all have weeks that can be, how shall I say it, challenging? Roller coaster ups and downs interspersed with sudden sharp turns can make you yearn for the kiddie section of life once more. When rough patches pop up on the smooth highway of life they can shake the joy right out of us.
Then there are those regular everyday hassles we all face. Usually we’ve got this, right? Every now and then though they layer up like a seven-layer dip, causing the most easy-going nature to crumble like a tortilla chip. It’s surprising how the little bothers of the daily grind have a way of sucking the life out of us even when there’s still much good going on. We seem prepared for the stress that comes in big sweeping waves, but the small, irritating drips frazzle our dazzle. Even if you struggle through and come out the other side victorious, don’t you feel weary from the effort? How can we not let it get us down?
Keeping a positive outlook requires a firm grip and a tenacious attitude in my opinion. I’m also learning from those wiser than I how everyday joys, built in and cultivated, can provide some insulation against the onslaught. Having this bit of buffer is like a diffuser for the inevitable frustrations, annoyances and layered stressors that otherwise put a serious ding in your happy and healthy.
For me it’s as simple as starting with a fabulous cup of coffee and the recent decision to pluck some of my own flowers. Two really easy things that help me keep smiling as I watch my day derail before me. To this I’m adding a more than half-hearted promise on making a genuine effort to put a little play time on my calendar each month. I’ve done this before, but then haven’t kept the soul-soothing commitment, to myself, for that day of birding somewhere way out in the wild.
Life is full of everyday hassles and sadly, serious stress at times. Resilience is the secret sauce to maintaining a positive status quo so you can weather it all. As you take care of everything and everyone, be sure to include yourself on that list every now and then too.
We can’t stop life and all it seems to require from us in this day. The only solution is to be thoughtful in our approach to how we face the endless demands — unique, but no less challenging — on each of us. What simple things can you do today to make sure that your peace of mind doesn’t get hijacked along the way in your day?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.