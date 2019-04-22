In my last article, I stated how the Democratic Party had totally changed and were not at all who they used to be if you hadn’t noticed. Since then they have come out and shown us who they really are and are proud of it. Well, we all notice now, don’t we? They make socialism sound great with the free everything, but in reality it does not work. Just look at the countries that have tried it before, and of course, now Venezuela. The Dems in Washington that pushed that idea will say, “Oh, our socialism will be different and great for everyone, not like theirs!”
Yeah, right, until you run out of “other people’s money” then all hell rains down.
I also said in a part article that if Hillary had run, we would be just like Europe by now with all their problems and the crop of Dems running for president in 2020 just enforces that. Open borders, no vetting, infanticide, sanctuary cities, the new Green Deal, etc. Give me a break. The seasoned Dems, those who have been in Washington for a while, are even being influenced by this crop of new radicals. They all hate Trump and as I’ve said before, those that live with hate can eventually go beyond that to insanity. The “figure heads” at CNN and MSNBC prove that to us on a regular basis. This totally inaccurate, twisted, fake news has not only gotten old, it’s a sin.
You will hear some of Fox News still talking about the new Attorney General, Bill Barr, needs to go back and investigate top officials at the FBI, Justice Department and yes, Hillary, Obama and their close government associates. For what? Everything from Uranium One, Benghazi, Hillary’s email debacle and of course the fake Russia collusion that was jump-started from the fake dossier paid for by Hillary and the Democratic Party. Real Russians actually helped her and others to set it all up. This is a “fact” and just a part of her corrupt Russia collusion.
Sean Hannity talks about only the top echelon of the FBI being investigated for their corruption, not the hard-working rank and file of the FBI keeping our country safe or in other words, “boots on the ground.” I could not agree more, but then again, there were “boots on the ground” in the wee morning hours of Jan. 25, 2019 to raid Roger Stone’s home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. I just hope as the SWAT team was strapping on their body armor that morning, they were looking at each other shaking their heads saying “You have got to be kidding me.” CNN had already set up outside his house to welcome them to the raid. What a joke! Just like another episode of South Park. Unfortunately, this was not a cartoon; this was the USA pulling a Banana Republic stunt.
Why is this “old news” so important to investigate and get right? Because our nation will never heal if it’s not and corruption will be the “normal thing” in the future just like it’s been for way too long. Those who investigated before were all part of the problem, the Deep State, as they covered up for Hillary and Obama and tried to destroy Trump. Poor Jeff Sessions was scared to death to move so it is all up to AG Barr to make right.
It looks like AG Barr is heading in the right direction and just him mentioning the fact that there was spying by the FBI directed at a presidential candidate and he would look into it making sure there was no FISA abuse sent the Dems into a frenzy. The Dems realize that this is just the tip of the iceberg. The hunters have now become the hunted. Keep in mind, had Donald Trump not won the election, all this corruption would have been totally covered up. You may not like his tone, rhetoric, Tweets, or think he is “mean to people” but realize he stepped into an arena of bullies spewing fake news and pit bulls all wanting to take him down. He generally does not hit first but those that do get a sledge hammer in return.
There is no country on earth as much of a threat to the United States as a segment of our very own people. Making up that segment is the democratic socialists in Washington, the Deep State, and the Trump-hating, fake news propaganda media. History will show that Donald Trump came across at the perfect time to literally save the nation from falling into a dark place of no return. Think I’m being dramatic? But in all due respect to Vice President Mike Pence, if something happened, God forbid, to President Trump or if he just decided to walk and say “I’m done with this,” which would never happen, then you would see drama at its worst. Oh, and say goodbye to the stock market and your 401K’s.
Wow, I hate to end on a sour note so for now, MAGA.
Robert Gilbert is a Sebring resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.