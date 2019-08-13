This week a huge step was taken in terms of convenience as far as a plant-based lifestyle is concerned. Burger King has released a fully vegan burger by partnering with Impossible Foods — a vegan meatless company. As to be expected, I’ve eaten at Burger King for three days in a row, oops.
The impossible burger is a meatless burger made with a mix of wheat, potato, and soy protein. I first heard of the Impossible burger in 2016. However, it was only recently that the Impossible burger was made as easily accessible as Burger King has made it by putting it on their menu nationwide. The Impossible burger was previously only available in select restaurants, many of which were located in places like California, New York, and New Jersey.
This makes the fact that such a common fast food chain has made a fully plant-based burger available to practically everyone in the country something to think about. Clearly I think this is great progress, but for more than the obvious reasons. Not only does this advancement mean I can order a burger through the drive-thru like any normal person, but it also means that people who have both considered and not considered trying a plant-based meal will now be able to make that choice much more easily.
Upon initially going to Burger King to try the Impossible burger, I was a little nervous. Eating in a restaurant is almost always a little difficult. I make a lot of food modifications and specifications to make sure that I don’t eat any animal products. Because of this, I’m used to having my food made wrong and having to ask for it to be corrected. However, the unassuming fast food chain actually impressed me.
When I ordered the Impossible burger I asked for it to be made with no mayo. I was gearing up to ask if it could be cooked separately from the regular meat burgers they also sell, but to my surprise the cashier beat me to it. “Would you like that cooked on the grill or in the oven?” they asked. When I responded asking them to cook it in the oven, they then even asked if that was to be made with ‘vegan specifications.’
I thought this really showed that the company put in quite a bit of effort to make sure that the new menu release went smoothly. People living a plant-based lifestyle do not often get to enjoy the convenience of fast food or really even eating in a restaurant due to issues with cross contamination and limited options.
By adding a fully plant-based item to their menu Burger King has raised the bar in the fast food game. Hopefully this will encourage other restaurants to monopolize on this growing trend, thus making plant-based options more easily available. One of the biggest things I miss about eating an omnivorous diet is the convenience, but seems as though those days of missing out are coming to an end.
Thanks, I'll stick with the DOUBLE WHOPPER with extra mayo and onion.
