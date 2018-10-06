Tommy was a little boy who always went to worship with his mother. As a rule, Tommy did not pay particularly close attention to the sermon. One Sunday, however, he was more attentive than usual. He listened closely as the preacher taught about creation, the origin of Adam, and how Eve was created from a rib taken from Adam’s side.
After worship was over, Tommy felt a pain in his side but told no one. Later in the week, the pain came back, but it came back more seriously this time. Tommy went running into the house to his mother with both hands clasped against his side. “Oh, Mama!” he cried, “I’ve got a pain in my side. Do you think I’m going to have a wife, too?”
Children are incredible people and say some of the most amazing things. Art Linkletter used to have a television show that profiled children and the many funny things they would say. The show was so popular because it took kids in normal settings and allowed us to share in the joy and humor that can only be generated from the innocence of children.
Jesus taught about the innocence of children and instructed us to be like them. In Matthew 18:1, Jesus’ disciples came to Him asking, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” Jesus answered them in verses 2-4 by calling to a little child and having him stand in the midst of the disciples. Jesus then said, “I tell you the truth, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”
Jesus knew the value of innocence and urged us to value it, as well. God wants us to be like children — loving, trusting, and obedient. If we demonstrate these qualities as we follow Christ, then we will be counted as the greatest among all children, for we will be children of God.
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Find them online at sebringcoc.com, or e-mail sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
