It is often through hardship that one discovers the intensity of hope.
Every day, the Champion for Children Foundation is genuinely blessed and honored to help those who walk through our doors in search of hope. The grandmother on a fixed income who has to drive her grandson to the coast for specialty medical treatment every week. The single dad who is going through his second round of chemo and is unable to make it to work this morning. The young mom who knows she needs to leave the unhealthy, unsafe relationship yet doesn’t know where to go. The senior in high school who is failing classes because he’s working two jobs and caring for his little sister. The eighth-grader who is trying to hide the fact that the small, worn down pair of shoes she wears every day is the only pair she’s had for two years. The sixth-grader whose mom cannot afford for him to participate in band. The fourth-grader with autism whose dad can’t replace the iPad she broke, again. The second-grader who falls asleep in class because his family is sleeping in their car. The kindergartener who needs specialty vision equipment in order to learn how to read.
“Most Highlands County parents believe improving the well-being of children is important for strong communities.”
For 25 years, with 13 active community initiatives, the Champion for Children Foundation has been bringing hope to children and families across the county. Your sincere and generous support of the Foundation’s child abuse/neglect prevention programs and early-intervention services reaches more than 4,000 children and their families every single year. How grateful we are to be a part of a community that shares a passion to protect and encourage our children and their futures. We simply could not offer such vast assistance and wrap-around services without each and every one of you.
“Most parents in Highlands County agree, it’s important to take care of themselves so they can parent effectively.”
Highlands County unfortunately faces an ongoing hardship: local child abuse numbers are rising, domestic violence reports are increasing, violence and substance use in the home are as prevalent as ever. What is the answer to stop the violence? How can we hope to end such trauma? Positive parenting must be taught and demonstrated. Selfless love must be shared and demonstrated. Healthy home environments must be explained and demonstrated. And all must be clearly presented and actively demonstrated to the next generation.
“Most Highlands County parents believe it is important that their child’s healthy development is encouraged.”
It is the Champion for Children Foundation’s deep commitment to continue to serve Highlands County families until every child is safe, every youth is free to dream, and every teen knows their worth.
Quotations from www.acommunitythatcares.org
Carissa Marine is CEO of The Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, a 501©3 nonprofit organization, provides prevention programs and early intervention services to local children and families. The office is at 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870; the telephone number is 863-382-2905 and the website is www.ChampionforChildren.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.