I know I will incur the wrath of many environmentalists, but I am a straw person.
I like drinking straws. They’re convenient. It makes it easier to get the drink in question into my mouth, especially if I’m driving. While I tend not to use them for hot drinks or at home, when I’m out and about, if my cold drink isn’t in a bottle, I want a straw.
My 90-year-old mother-in-law needs a straw to drink, period. Even her coffee. And not just any straw will do – it must be a bendy straw. I’ve taken to carrying a supply of them in my purse for when she goes out to eat with me, so that she will be able to get her liquid refreshment into her mouth without wearing it.
In case you haven’t noticed, there is currently a war on drinking straws. They are supposedly dangerous to the environment because they’re generally made of plastic. According to an article I found at www.tampabay.com, plastic straws are apparently a top-10 beach polluter and considered a “gateway plastic.”
Some municipalities have taken steps to deal with this alleged problem. St. Petersburg, Florida, for example, has passed a law banning single-use plastic straws starting in 2020, though currently, restaurants can provide them on request. There are apparently exceptions to the ban for places like hospitals and drive-thrus, but it appears restaurants will no longer be allowed to provide plastic straws in St. Pete beginning next year.
This brings us to a video I stumbled across on www.foxnews.com. Apparently, some people are way more emotionally invested in their straws than I am. While I might grumble about not getting a straw, McDonald’s customer Daniel Taylor apparently took things a step further this past New Year’s Eve, brawling with an employee about the situation.
I am not kidding. A fellow customer at the St. Pete McDonald’s videoed the fight between Taylor and employee Yasmine James. Taylor is seen grabbing James by the shirt and pulling her towards him. She responds by punching at him. This goes on until other employees separate the two.
Taylor, according to the article, was escorted out of the restaurant, but not before allegedly kicking another employee in the stomach. He faces two counts of simple battery.
The fight apparently started when Taylor complained about there being no straws on display. James tried to explain about the new law in St. Pete, but Taylor apparently didn’t believe her. According to the woman who recorded the fight, things escalated, with raised voices and swearing involved.
While I am not without sympathy to Taylor’s feelings – I am a fan of the straws, remember? – I cannot condone his actions. Picking a fight with an employee is never a good idea. Putting your hands on them is out of line. Hopefully Taylor gets some anger management classes – it sounds as if he needs them.
The moral of the tale? First, keep your hands to yourself, even if you don’t see something you want available. Second, if you go to St. Pete to eat, be prepared to ask for a straw or bring your own starting in 2020. Plastic straws are fast becoming an endangered species.
And if you forget to bring your own and see me at the restaurant, check with me. Remember, I carry straws for my mother-n-law. I’m more than willing to share.
