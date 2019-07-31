In response to a recent viewpoint that attacked our president and the 63 million people who voted for him, rather than point out all of his shortfalls dating back to when he took over the Trump business from his father, why not remember Romans 3:23, KJV? “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
The person who sits in prison who has killed numerous people is no worse off as far as God is concern than those who only have negative things to say about our president.
Now, that I placed everyone on a level playing field when judging others, let’s talk about the things Trump has accomplished for this country and you can fact check these.
First, the difference between electoral college and popular vote: Our founding fathers were not just smart but must have had great wisdom from God. The electoral college affords fairness for all states to have a say in who’s president where popular vote would limit it to three states: California, Texas and New York. Liberals would love this, but it won’t happen. Trump is a business man and, like all business people, will do what it takes to make profit even, unfortunately, if it means cheating others and using the laws to obtain their objectives. Is it right? No! but again, refer to Romans 3:23.
Second, Trump has been called a womanizer. What man has never womanized or lusted over a woman? Does this take away from what he is doing for this country. Look at old Bill Clinton and a recent piece of news stating that he flew around the world with [Jeffrey] Epstein in his jet. Doing what? During the four years that Hillary was Secretary of State, she and Bill set up the Clinton Foundation. Now, everyone knew that Hillary was going to run for president and that she would be the next crowned poobah. Instead of receiving monies directly, which is illegal, she would get it through the foundation. So, countries would ask Hillary for favors in the future when president, and Hillary would say, “place $20 million in my foundation for the good of others.” Yea right! After four years and a presidential loss, the foundation closed and, poof, $200 million-plus famously slips into the pockets of the Clintons.
Trump, according to some, rolled back policies that would have protected the environment, allowing more CO2 emissions. Climate change has always occurred throughout history, even before cars came onto the scene, where we have had both global warming and cooling and even a couple of ice ages. Scientifically, this is all due to sun activity where polar caps have melted on other planets in our solar system where humans do not exist. There is also a shift in our earth’s axis, where warming is occurring in our most northern land mass. But, it all comes down to one thing: God controls weather, Genesis 8:1,2,22 KJV. I guess the liberals must have their own religion to idolize about climate change. Liberals like to grab on to something emotionally and call it their religion.
As for golf: Obama played 306 rounds while in office, well short of the estimated 1,200 rounds Woodrow Wilson played during his term, or the 800 rounds that Dwight Eisenhower played as POTUS. According to some, Trump played 200 rounds of golf, but mostly on his own golf courses that did not cost taxpayer money.
The writer calls Trump a consistent liar. If anyone holds the record of lying while in office, the award goes to Hillary.
Finally, Trump’s policies: Republicans and democrats have been had by countries throughout the world. NATO has been ripping us off, not paying their fair share for defense, a percentage of their GDP. Canada, in the true sense of the word, does not have a military, along with Mexico but they know that the U.S. would defend them, so why spend money on a military. We should charge both countries. China has ripped us off for years in trade, devaluing their currency and subsidizing their own companies to compete better than companies from other parts of the world. They have been stealing our intellectual properties, but yet our dumb politicians allowed it to happen. Trump has changed all this and signed a deal with South Korea where they have to pay the U.S. $1 trillion over the next 10 years for military protection.
Trump is ceasing federal dollars going to plan parenthood. Trump’s Supreme Court picks will hopefully end abortion all together by reversing Roe vs. Wade.
He has gotten rid of business regulations hampering economic growth and did tax cuts to spur economic growth. Look at the stock market and now there are more jobs than people to fill them.
The Democratic candidates do nothing but pander to potential voters with the word free and promises of unbelievable things. If someone wants to know true poll numbers, look at the rally crowd size of each candidate, including Trump’s crowd size ... not the fake liberal poll numbers.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
I am an ecologist, who keeps an open mind, but relies on fact. I was teaching environmental science at a college in the early part of this century when I had first heard about the solar cycle idea relating to climate change. I discussed it with an astronomer colleague and it was interesting, one could see changes in solar output correlating with climate on Earth. Unfortunately for this hypothesis the high output solar cycle, which some blamed for the current rising temperatures was scheduled to end in 2006. Temps are still going up even with solar output going down
I was wondering when this religious hack would resurface. A hypocrite is much akin to the current WH occupant. Mixing religious quackery with the government is a recipe for division and poison. Self righteous phonies are all too common. Just another face in a dismal crowd. But, crow on if that's your pleasure.
