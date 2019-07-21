Please feel free to fact check.
I can not understand how anyone could vote for this crook.
If someone with his background applied for a job, they would never be hired.
Remember, he was elected by the Electoral College, not the people.
To start with, we have all known that Trump is a racist and there is plenty of evidence to prove it; his recent tweet storm has only reconfirmed it.
In 1993 he tried to use the eminent domain law to take an elderly widow’s home that she had lived in for over 20 years so he could build a parking lot. When he lost in court he made her life hell for the next 20 years but she still owned her home when his casino went under.
He has cheated on all three of his wives.
He hired illegal immigrants to build his buildings and work at his golf courses and paid them less than legal workers.
He filed bankruptcies six times: 1991 — Taj Mahal, 1992 — Trump Castle, 1992 — Trump Plaza Casino, 1992 — Trump Plaza Hotel, 2004 — Trump Hotel and Casino Resorts and 2006 — Trump Entertainment Resorts. (He claims to be the best businessman ever).
He has been involved in over 3,500 lawsuits including discrimination and many for not paying employees, contractors and suppliers.
In 2006, in his Baja Condo scam, he cheated about 250 people who made large deposits on condos that he never developed. He settled the lawsuit but the terms are not disclosed.
In 2018, he paid $25 million to settle the Trump University scam lawsuit were he scammed seniors out of their life savings.
He is banned from having a charity because he steals the money for personal use.
He insults and mocks veterans (both dead and alive) and disabled people and anyone else that does not agree with him.
He is a self-admitted sexual women abuser. He admitted to walking up to women and without their permission kissing them and grabbing them by their private parts.
He has rolled back policies that protect the environment allowing more CO2 emissions, drilling in our national parks and reducing the size of our parks and allowing mining waist to be dumped into our waterways and rolled back the safety rules put into place to prevent another oil spill like the Deep Water Horizon.
He removed the fuel economy standards that would improve mileage and reduce greenhouse gas.
He has told over 10,000 documented lies since he has been president.
His almost 200 golf outings have cost taxpayers over $1 million that his business have profited from.
His trade war has been a disaster and is costing taxpayers billions to subsidize farmers for their losses. Congress passed the $867 billion Farm Bill and then, to insure that farmers vote for Trump, they added another $18 billion. (The one socialist program that farmers love).
I might add that Brazil loves Trump’s trade war; their exports have increased 22.5%.
Under Trump’s leadership our National Debt has skyrocketed and our democracy is being eroded that way.
Joe Roberson is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
Thank you, Mr. Roberson, for an excellent post. Fact-checking proves you correct on all counts. I would just make a couple of additions. Not only did he cheat on all three wives, but he also carried on with cheap pickups and then lied about knowing them and paying them to remain quiet. One of his most horrendous transgressions that isn't spoken about much is that Mr. Trump is responsible for the death of his 2-year-old nephew in 2000 over a family money dispute. His response was uncaring, with no shred of conscience. This man is dangerous. He calls the free press the 'enemy of the people'. The true enemy takes up space in the Oval Office. Thank you again for calling this out.
