It is well known that hearing loss can occur when the blood flow to the inner ear is compromised.
If the vascular supply to the cochlear is reduced then inflammation can occur and thus lead to a hearing loss. Different problems with our health can lead to an issue with proper blood flow. Diabetes effects blood flow. Diabetics are twice as likely to have a hearing loss than people who do not have diabetes. People who smoke put themselves at risk for hearing loss due to the blood vessels constricting and limiting blood flow. Being overweight also causes inflammation in the body and reduced blood flow. This all makes perfectly good sense that these things can cause hearing loss.
How about noises when you sleep? What noises? First off all, you should really not wear ear buds with loud music or sounds pumping into them. Just because you are sleeping doesn’t mean the brain isn’t “hearing.” Any sounds over 85 dB can cause hearing loss after just a short period of time. (Speech is at 60 dB). Lawn mowers are around 90 dB.
Remember; you “hear with your brain.” So what are you hearing when you are sleeping? SNORING! Sounds crazy! Have you ever been woke up from your own snoring or your spouses?
Well, studies have provided a link between hearing loss and Sleep Apnea! If you have sleep apnea you should seek a hearing health care provider for a complete hearing evaluation. Sleep apnea causes inflammation and due to the location and volume level of the snoring in relation of distance to the ear; it thus causes noise induced hearing loss. The sleep apnea can also cause a noise induced hearing loss to the person sleeping next to you! Those with sleep apnea can expect a 31 percent increase in having a high frequency hearing loss. Also, an increase in the loss of low frequencies by up to 90 percent. So pretty much...if you have sleep apnea then you can be pretty assured that you are going to develop a hearing loss if you don’t take preventive measures.
So what is sleep apnea? It is a disorder that is pretty common. So what happens? When you are sleeping your breathing changes into a more shallow type rhythm. You may actually have short pauses in your breathing while you are sleeping. This is because the airway collapses or becomes obstructed. Most people with sleep apnea will snore...and snore LOUDLY!! This type of night will usually leave the person feeling sleepy through out their day. (This is because they are not resting at night).
Sleep apnea may be able to be reduced or eliminated by losing weight, quitting smoking, various oral breathing devices, or a CPAP machine that provides forced air. If you suspect that sleep apnea is invading your bedroom then the first step should be a visit to your primary care or pulmonary doctor.
If you do have sleep apnea and a related hearing loss then it is probably a sensorineural hearing loss and can be corrected with hearing instruments. Even if you are not experiencing any hearing difficulties...if you are over the age of 50 you should get a complete hearing evaluation by a reputable Hearing Health Care Provider. Everyone should be their own advocate for their healthcare. No one knows you better than yourself. Stay healthy and stay involved. Stay vital. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
