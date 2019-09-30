At the mere age of just 16, an age when most girls are so focused on their high school lives, Greta Thunberg crossed the Atlantic Ocean in order to attend the United Nations General Assembly. Thunberg courageously stood in front of the most powerful people in the world and questioned their actions, the ones that were destroying the planet she was destined to inherit.
This teenage girl went to great lengths to ask that her planet be saved from destruction, but was met with belittlement. Thunberg was labeled as a socialist, as an inexperienced teen, as another teenage girl who does not understand the meaning of the very same words coming out of her mouth, because in today’s world, wanting to protect the planet instead of helping oil companies profit is labeled as socialism. The reaction from the world was cruel, yet it was not surprising at all.
Countless times have young activists wanted to have some say in the discussion of their future, only to be told the conversation was meant for older people.
Look no further than the Parkland High School students. They were not calling for a specific solution to gun violence, they were just asking for both sides of the issue to come to the table. In turn, they would work to secure a safer future for themselves and their children. Despite this, the world labeled them as “crazy liberals” and “socialist puppets.”
Both the Parkland High School Students and Greta Thunberg were met with a barrage of insults, labels, and were unsuccessful in accomplishing their goals. These were not teenagers who were sitting at home wishing something would be done. These were teenagers who mustered the strength to call for action and met with those who have the power to see something be done. Yet again, they were put down mainly because of their age.
This just goes to show that this is not a one time problem but rather a recurring issue that many teen activists are facing.
While my generation is labeled more often than not as a generation of complainers and talkers, the large amount of teenagers that work to see progress are rapidly shot down. Their ideas and their motives are attacked in countless ways. While yes, I do understand that people will not always agree with the activists in my generation.
As I have written many times before, I believe that everyone is entitled to hold their own opinions on different issues. But has society reached a point where my generation is instantly silenced simply due to their age? Has society created the view towards anyone in my generation as being too young and too inexperienced to have a say in the conversation that directly affects them?
I write today’s column with the hope that the reader can take a step back from society and form their own answers. Because my generation understands the saying, “It is better to light a single candle than to curse the darkness,” but how can we light that candle if someone continues to blow out our candle?
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
Another excellent writing Miguel and thank you. It was refreshing to watch young Greta take on Mr. Trump and soundly thump him. The younger generation will have their voice and they need to ignore the juvenile delinquents of the old and tired. The voice should not be silenced. Looking forward to your next writing.
