What is the best thing that your hearing health care provider can do for you? The answer is obvious ... right? “Help you hear” may be your answer. However, for most people that seek our help, the answer is a little more specific. The majority of people who seek better hearing are actually seeking “better understanding.” People want to be involved with their life. With this involvement comes activities and noise.
SNHL (Sensorinueral Hearing Loss) is damage to the hearing hairs/cell in the inner ear or to the nerve that goes from the ear to the brain. 48 million people in our country have hearing loss with a majority being a SNHL. Such a loss takes away not just volume but also clarity of speech due to the damage of the nerves. Because of the structure and make-up of the inner ear (cochlea), often times the high frequency nerves, where more than 80% of our speech understanding comes from, is damaged much worse than the low frequency nerves that give us “hearing” volume and background noise. This is why we are told, “I can hear, but I can’t understand.” This is also why background noise is so much more prominent.
So, the best thing that your hearing health care provider can do for you is to deliver the best speech understanding possible, especially in our busy world. Every patient has a different hearing loss and speech understanding capabilities. Specific testing provides information as to the best hearing instrument that will compensate for your needs. There is speech discrimination testing that is done to determine your degree of difficulty when you get in noise. This signal-to-noise test reveals not only how you do in noise without hearing aids but valuable information as to what will happen when you are fit with aids and start to enjoy the activities that you long to be involved with. It helps in determining the style of the instruments and how many microphones are necessary to separate and clear up speech. This diagnostic information gives clear insight as to how many processors need to be in the hearing aid to break down the background noise and boost the speech. Detailed information about the hearing loss and demonstration in noise should enable the patient to make an educated decision about how their hearing needs are corrected.
Getting the best understanding can be tricky. Depending upon your speech understanding test results, you may also need to consider accessories. These are little devices that can take a dedicated signal and ‘stream’ it across the room to your hearing aids. Interference from sounds in the room are minimized or completely shut off while “what or who” is being emphasized as it is wirelessly sent into your hearing aids. There are remote microphones that can sit in the middle of the table to hear better while playing cards. You can also use the remote mic’s to clip to the person you are trying to hear better in a noisy restaurant, or set them in front of your TV speaker. They have lots of options. There are TV devices that connect to the back of the TV and stream directly to the hearing aids. The hearing aid can be programmed so that you can also hear other people at the same time, if you so desire.
There are devices that can pair your smartphone to hearing aids. There are so many options to help get you a prominent speech signal. While it is always the goal to make the hearing instrument do all that it can, sometimes the capability of the hearing nerves that we have left to work with just require a little extra assistant.
So while some patients indeed need “volume” to hear sounds better, every patient needs to understand better. If you are struggling in noise or in quiet, discuss some options with your hearing health care professional that may be available for you. Note: Accessories are very easy to use. Take some progressive steps today. To hear better is to live better.
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
