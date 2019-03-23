Rightly dividing the word of truth, 2 Timothy 2:15 KJV. Jesus said, I am the way, the truth and the life: no man cometh unto the father, but by me, John 14:6 KJV. Jesus is the only way, the living word (truth) and the life that we must have to live eternally, we must live in him and him, in us. There is no other way for eternal life. Abraham, though a man of faith who did everything that God said to do still, made mistakes that still effects us today. Up in age, Abraham at about 100 years old and Sarah at about 90 years old couldn’t see beyond their carnality that they could have a baby, even though God promised them a promised son, The Promised Son. So Sarah told Abraham to enter into her hand maiden Hagar, so they could have a child.
A major mistake that has major implications today in our political and religious world that has caused major wars and killings. Through Hagar, Ishmael was born. About seven years later, Abraham and Sarah had a son, to their surprise but, not God’s. The Promised One, the One, God promised, the one that Jesus would eventually flow from, Issac. Issac was of the spirit, free from bondage and Ishmael was of the flesh, the bondage of sin. This means that Ishmael, was not the promised one! Through Abraham’s and Sarah’s unbelief, they created a sort of Frankenstein. Ishmael, and Hagar had to go but, God promised that Ishmael would be a great leader of many nations. Moving ahead, Ishmael was the beginning of Islam and the middle east and today, Muslims, believe that he, Ishmael is the Promised One.
Now, moving ahead a couple thousand years for us but, maybe just two days for God, a thousand years to us, is just a day to God, we come to Paul’s ministry and when Paul and Silas decided to go to Asia but, the Holy Spirit through a vision, told Paul to go to Macedonia (northern Greece), Acts 16: 6-12. KJV. That was the turning point, that made America into the great nation as it is today. God’s ordained plan, before the foundation of the world. A plan that he made with counsel. A counsel of three, God the father, God the son and God the Holy Spirit. God created time and therefore knows the beginning to the end of human history before the foundation of the world.
Paul, took the gospel of Grace, 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV., throughout Europe and with the Reformation, Martin Luther, Wesley and others throughout history, the gospel of grace reached America and gave us the promised blessings that God promised Abraham, and I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed, Genesis 12:3, KJV. With this move by Paul, our country through Christianity, made it to what it is, gave the freedoms we enjoy and yes, even gave women freedoms that they so take for granted with all their women right groups. I say to women today, try living in the middle east where a Muslim woman is downgraded to a second class citizen and can not even show her face in public or even drive.
Again, Abraham and Sarah through unbelief, created the middle east, to what it is now, where Muslims believe like many other religions, that they are the way to eternal life. Again, there is only one way, it’s a free gift from God and a gift comes with no conditions, for God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten (meaning the power of the resurrection) son, that whosoever believeth in him (the gospel of grace) should not perish (in everlasting punishment in the lake of fire) but, have everlasting life, John 3:16, KJV.
Remember, it is not sins, that sends one into the lake of fire but, unbelief of the gospel of Grace. If you believe that Christ was crucified, buried and was bodily resurrected in three days, where he defeated death and thereby Satan and wiped out all your past, present and future sins with a believing heart, you are saved and justified (pardon), period! Through this, you have the Sabbath rest, in Jesus Christ always, not just one physical day, Hebrews 4, KJV, Matthew 12:8, KJV, Romans 10:8-11, KJV.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident.^p
