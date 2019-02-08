The text last week from my daughter in Wisconsin told me there was a 100-degree difference between her temperature outside and ours. I hope by the time you read this we have found more normal temperatures for our area and our neighbors up north have thawed out. This article is not about global warming and recent weather but another climate, the climate of our “Human Condition”. I’m not trying to be overly dramatic, but direct and candid about what I have observed over the years.
I have spent most of my professional career working with young adults and recently helping our youth become actively involved in aviation and aerospace. When I face a new group of students for the first time, I share with them some news that might shock them. I explain that they are suffering from a very serious condition, and since I am concerned about their health and safety, I need to be upfront and honest about the condition they are suffering from. I tell them that is not really their fault, they have been victims of their environment, and hopefully they can get through it. By this time, I have everyone’s attention and I can see them doing a mental inventory of what they have been involved with up to this point in their lives.
The condition they have is called “Impatience”. In today’s world everything is instant this and instant that. If we don’t get a text or message back immediately, there must be something wrong. We have become addicted to the electronic stimulus of immediate feedback. We can’t put down the i-phone. Other symptoms are increased incidents of road rage, frustration of standing in line, and the general condition of being short tempered and curt with our fellow earthlings. Parent have learned “Patience” when children arrive, and in many cases, they have no choice. When your children reach the teen years, all bets are off.
We have all the systems and gadgets that “save time”. These time savers really don’t save time, they just open up more space in our day to stuff more things in. Forget about smelling the roses, we don’t even have the “time” to look at them.
Seriously, “Impatience” does have an impact on our health. Stress, ulcers, and heart attacks are some of the outcomes. Getting back to my new students, I share I understand that they have become addicted and comfortable with the “instant” world. To be successful in my shop or aviation class you must slow down and take care to do things right. A woodworking or aviation project often requires multiple steps. Setting up the tools and jigs will often take more time than working on the materials. A woodworking project will need time for the glue to dry, then there is sanding, and more sanding, and applying a finish that will require time to dry. None of it happens quickly. There is a difference in the “one coat” poly-finish and the multiple layers of hand rubbed oil finish, that difference is quality.
We have many youth involved with our aviation and aerospace curriculum. The classes include hands-on activities that require problem solving, teamwork, and time. Some students are involved in flight training which involves an even greater awareness of the “impatient condition”. In flight training there are no quick routes to success. You must take the time to learn the knowledge and skills by focused study and practice flying the aircraft solo or with a flight instructor. One of the most important skills our youth can learn is to be able to set priorities and time management. They can’t do everything and need to make choices about what they really have time for, and to do that well.
Our young folks are not the only ones who suffer from impatience, we all do. I know I am a victim. So please take a deep breath, find a rose and smell it, and even better, find someone you love and give them a hug.
Tomorrow is our EAA Chapter 1240 pancake breakfast at the Sebring Regional Airport. Follow the signs to gate 24 and take some time to relax, enjoy a great breakfast and even better company. We start at 8:00 AM. See you there. For more information about our Youth Aviation Education Programs and how you might become involved or support the effort. contact John Rousch at sebringeaa1240@gmail.com , call or text 863-273-0522. EAA Chapter 1240 is a 501c3 non-profit corporation. John Rousch is a pilot and Aerospace Technology Instructor with the School Board of Highlands County. He is also President of EAA Chapter 1240 in Sebring, Florida.
