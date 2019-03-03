SEBRING — The Palms of Sebring celebrated its employees and their continued service to the organization on Wednesday. Six of its employees have served 25 years or more.
Longevity is a key characteristic of the staff at The Palms of Sebring, and they were rewarded for their years of faithful service with a steak and lobster dinner prepared by Chef Mac Gentleman.
Faux diamonds decorated the tables and a decadent apple pie with caramel filling provided a tantalizing taste finale.
Employees were recognized for their years of service at the following intervals: two years, five years and every five years thereafter. Employees hitting a milestone were invited to a special dinner and received recognition for their work.
Nineteen individuals were honored for at least two years of service, but three employees had 35 years or more at The Palms.
Employees with two years of service were given a service pin and certificate. Those who worked five years also received a check for $25. The awards continued to increase based on the years worked at the facility.
People who had worked 10 years or more were given $50 while those with 15 years of employment received $100. With 25 years of service, employees were given $100 and a week of paid vacation.
The big prize was awarded to employees with 35 years of service or more. These employees received a check for 10 cents for every day that they worked. This translated into $1,275.50 for 35 years and $1,461 for 40 years of service.
The Palms serves approximately 250 residents, and the employees at the dinner spoke of how much they enjoyed working with them. The Highlands News-Sun asked the employees who had worked 35 years or more why they had stayed with The Palms for so long.
Tamara Angeletti, who has dedicated 35 years of her life to the organization and is the environmental service director, said, “I enjoy working with residents. You can tell that they appreciate what you do. You are company to them. They may not get many visitors.
“You can listen to their stories and be company to them,” Angeletti said. “Although you may come to work feeling miserable, you feel better when you talk to them. It changes your whole day. It makes you feel good. You feel like a good person knowing you have done this type of work.”
Belinda Owens, who works in dietary and has spent 40 years helping residents said, “I started when I was just 18 years old. I like my job. I like the residents. I like talking to them and serving them.
“Some don’t have relatives, and we become like their family,” Owens said. “We take care of them as if they were our family.”
Dietary Manager Kathy Stone, who has spent 40 years at The Palms, also started working there at age 18. “I just love the residents,” she said. “A lot of them don’t have anybody. If you can make them happy, that’s important.
“I like everyone I work with,” Stone said. She feels that it’s important to take care of each resident as if it was her mom or dad.
“They definitely get the food they want,” Stone said. “We are the only facility that gives them five entree choices and four vegetable choices at every meal. Their meals are served restaurant style.
“We actually take their orders and deliver it to them in the dining room,” Stone said. “I feel good about the food service we provide.”
Julia Mercer, marketing director, said, “The catering business allows The Palms to have extra money to add to the dietary fund and provide a top-notch diet.”
The awards ceremony impacted the employees. Owens was so thankful for her recognition and the check that was given to her that she became teary eyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.