By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Those driving through downtown Sebring, who noticed a large construction crane at The Palms, saw the facility getting a new generator.
The old generators worked fine, said Marketing Director Julia Mercer, and provided plenty of power during Hurricane Irma. However, out-of-county incidents after the hurricane prompted a state mandate for all such facilities to have adequate backup power, and The Palms has done just that.
Mercer said the new generator — visible from Ridgewood Drive and massive enough to be installed by crane — will provide more than enough power to ensure the facility’s 130-260 residents, full-scale kitchen and coolers, 120-bed health care facility and air-conditioners for all those areas will run for 96 hours, unaided.
That’s four full days for line crews to restore power after a storm or other disaster.
Mercer did not have the cost of the generator readily available on Tuesday when asked by the Highlands News-Sun. She said the custom-made generator took a year to build and deliver. It’s reputed to be the largest one in this area, at least for a continuing-care retirement community.
Workers began at 8 a.m. Monday lifting components in place, Mercer said. They finished by 3 p.m.
“Immediately following [Gov. Rick Scott’s] mandate, The Palms of Sebring went into a very extensive process to design, deliver and install the appropriate equipment to meet the mandate while staying in compliance with all state and local codes,” said Mitch Abrams of Providence Consulting and Design — pcd-corp.com — the Tennessee-based company that helped The Palms develop its disaster plan and backup power upgrade.
“This project has been almost a year in the making,” Abrams said via email. “To put this into perspective, the unit being installed could run approximately 40-50 houses at once.”
Mercer said The Palms’ residents, patients, staff and staff families — easily 500 total — all sheltered in the downtown high rise in the days immediately after Irma in relative comfort with existing generators.
In addition to keeping residents cool, Mercer said, the generators powered a daycare for staff families and the kitchens to feed residents and staff, as well as the community through Meals on Wheels.
Had there been a problem, Mercer said, The Palms has partnerships with facilities on both the east and west coasts of Florida to evacuate and re-house residents.
The governor’s mandate came after a retirement home in Hollywood Hills, which lacked adequate backup power, failed to evacuate residents.
Eight people died on Sept. 13, 2017, at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after air-conditioners failed in Irma’s aftermath. Several more died over the next few weeks, prompting homicide charges and review by state regulators.
