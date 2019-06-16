The guest column by Sheriff [Paul] Blackman was certainly directed as a response to my original letter regarding traffic enforcement. I have no desire to go back and forth with a “he said, he said” as it serves no purpose, however I do feel compelled to respond to two of the points in the sheriff’s letter.
First and foremost he said, “In fact, I would say that claiming we don’t care about traffic enforcement is offensive to the men and women of the HC Sheriff’s Office.” Let me be clear about that comment about being offensive. From the time I could walk and talk I was taught by my parents to respect all police officers, and I have my entire life and will continue to until I am not here anymore! For that matter, anyone in uniform whether it is the police, fire or military deserves respect and they certainly get it from me.
Every day that a police officer leaves their home they never know if that could be the last time and to do that day after day takes great courage. Personally, I would not want their job no matter what the pay because they have to deal with things on a daily basis that most people can’t even imagine. All police officers, and again anyone in uniform is worthy of great respect for the work they do.
My questioning traffic enforcement should not be turned around as being offensive to any police officer or individual.
Second, the sheriff pointed out all kinds of numbers and statistics. Well, I have worked with numbers for years and if there is one thing I know, you can do anything and say anything with numbers you want. But, let’s just focus on one of the points the sheriff made and that is last year there were 2,802 citations issued, around eight per day. That is great. Really! But, how many of those tickets were a result of a squad car with radar out issuing tickets for speeding?
As I have stated in my years of living in Highlands County, I have never seen a squad on the side of the road with radar out and issuing tickets. I frequently drive Route 27 and continue to see people driving 70 or 80 miles per hour or more! I also use Route 64 and where the speed limit is 60, people again go flying by, meaning they are doing at least 70 or 80 mph or more.
People have complained we need to lower the speed limit, especially on route 27, but again if you are not enforcing the speed limit that is already there, what good will it do to lower it? People will continue to use the roads in Highlands County as an extension of the Sebring racetrack until such time as tickets are issued for the excessive speeding they are doing.
Of those 2,802 citations, how many are for accidents where someone is usually responsible for causing the accident? How many are for tail lights burned out or not having a valid license plate or valid driver’s license or some other visible infraction that results in an officer pulling someone over? I am not sure where to go to get a breakdown of the citations issued or if the information is even kept that way, but I am guessing that of those citations issued, 2,802 were not for people speeding on our roads.
And that really has been my whole point … we must slow the traffic down. That is not intended as personal attack on any HC sheriff’s officer.
Scott Semrau is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
