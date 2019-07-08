With the conclusion of the first in a series of debates by those seeking the support of the Democratic Party to run as their candidate for the presidency do we have any clarity as to whom would make the best candidate? Perhaps, but the reality is we have a long way to go before a final choice is made.
Many of the candidates have put forth a position or idea they wish to promote. Their idea is packaged with the standard political fluff and few specifics. Such posturing raises the question — does the candidate truly have a plan to address the issues facing our country?
Only one candidate has had the courage to spell out the specificities of her plans. The result has been she has seen a steady growth in support. When Elizabeth Warren spells out her wealth tax, a tax of 2% on income over $50 million, you can see she can produce the income to address the programs proposed without placing that burden on the backs of the middle class.
While Kamala Harris received increased attention by confronting Joe Biden, it is Senator Warren who confronted the political votes of Biden. Biden voted to make it more difficult to claim bankruptcy. For that support, Biden received over $200,000 from one lender, MBNA. Warren told Biden if you are not going to fix the problem by capping interest rates, you cannot support taking away the access bankruptcy offers. Biden voted to make it more difficult to declare bankruptcy.
The power of these Democratic Party debates will be to reveal who has real programs to solve the problems we face. At the moment, Elizabeth Warren stands out.
Alan J. Kromholz
Sebring
