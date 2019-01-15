The purpose of Congress was to consider all the known facts, analyze the situation, and arrive at the best possible solution. This is not being done.
Not everyone plays fair to obtain their goals. Some refuse to even consider another point of view. Their motivation is often increased by ignorance and an inflated ego.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
