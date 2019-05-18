Revelations is the book in the Bible most misunderstood. It is mostly accepted that John, the author of this book, wrote this book around 95 A.D. on the Isle of Patmos, a small rocky, quarry island about 10 miles long, during the rein of Domitian who was severely persecuting the Christians. The book was written to show John and all who read it the end of time and human history. The book literally reveals Jesus Christ.
The description and prophecy of the end is to fulfill a covenant promise that God made to Abraham in Genesis and his seed (the saved in the gospel of grace who believes 1 Corinthians 15:1-4). The promise entails two groups of people, the Jews and all who believe in the gospel of grace after the cross, the church or better said, the body of Christ (elect). Through Abraham, the Jews were promised a nation of people, a geographical area of land, and a government, earthly promises. Abraham believed and was counted righteous by God and therefore, if one today has faith in their salvation by believing 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV, then one has heavenly promises (body of Christ).
The book of Revelation is to show that the earthly promises that God made to Abraham will be fulfilled. The seven-year tribulation is like no other time in history; no human wars will compare to it. Over one-third of the world’s population will be killed and apostasy will be at its greatest heights. How does one know when this end time starts? No one knows but the Father, but there are signs.
John is taken up in the spirit and is shown all that is coming and is told to write these things down. Still, on the Isle of Patmos, and operating as John on this island, he is taken up by spirit to observe the future and sees things never scene by him like today’s tanks, planes and artillery. Wow! I wonder what was going through his mind?
Now, a big misconception among pastors today is, is there a rapture and if so, when? The word rapture is not in the Bible but, nor is the word Trinity or Bible. The word rapture does not need to be in the Bible for it to occur and it does. 1 Thessalonians 4: 13-18, KJV, in verse 17, the words “caught up” are used ... another way of saying rapture.
Let’s break this down: There are two groups of people that God deals with, the Jews and the elect in the body of Christ which is mostly gentiles but, also anyone from any nation who believes. When I speak of Jews, I mean the Orthodox Jews who never believed that Christ came; there are believing Jews who are part of the body of Christ.
Now, the rapture is not the second coming of Christ but, a separate event. Read the differences of the next two chapters and verses to see the difference between the two, first the rapture chapter, 1 Thessalonians 4:17 KJV, and then, the second coming of Christ chapter, Revelation 1:7 KJV. There is a drastic difference between meeting in the air “in the clouds” (1st Thessalonians 4:17) verses “He cometh with clouds” at the Second Coming (Revelation 1:7) also, at his second coming, Christ steps down on the mount of olives Zechariah. 14: 3,4. KJV. He does not touch the earth at all during the rapture.
Now, the word “cloud,” during the rapture, clouds are truly clouds but at Christ’s second coming, clouds are not truly clouds but his saints (the elect, the body of Christ, the believers who believed in 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 prior to the tribulation period, you and I as believers dressed in pure white linen in the thousands that will look like clouds).
One has to read carefully and divide the word of truth correctly 2: Timothy 2:15. The Bible is a puzzle and the pieces must fit correctly. So, the rapture occurs pre-tribulation and fulfills part of God’s promise to Abraham that his seeds that believe will have heavenly promises, the elect.
Now, what happens after the rapture and what is the significance of the rapture? All believers today, are filled with the Holy Spirit and it is the Holy Spirit that holds back the coming of the Anti-Christ and out of control apostasy, 2 Thessalonians 2: 3-8, KJV. So, what happens when all believers are raptured out? The Holy Spirit leaves also, allowing the Anti-Christ to enter the picture and apostasy to increase. Due to paper space, part two of revelation will be printed next time. Stay tuned.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
