The fourth commandment of the 10 Commandments given to Moses specifies the seventh day sabbath rest. It states that one is to rest on that day and that day being sundown Friday to sundown Saturday. This along with other ordinances and laws had to be performed, such as water baptism, repentance, tithing, going to church or a synagogue with no physical work to be performed nor even any fire started on the sabbath day.
Today’s pastors mix a lot of these things from the gospel of the kingdom and law with the gospel of grace, which is our gospel today for salvation, or they just do not understand the gospel of grace and just teach the law only, legalism.
The Apostle Paul and only Paul was given the secret or mystery by God after the Jews rejected Christ and blasphemed the Holy Spirit by stoning Stephen. Eventually the 12, including Peter, only understood that Jesus was the Christ, but didn’t understand the mystery given to Paul by God. They were steep into Judaism as most people today are steep into Church religion and traditions. Deuteronomy 29:29, KJV states that God keeps secret things, secret and reveals things when he is ready. Once revealed, he expects us to know them and follow them. Jesus, during his earthly ministry did not reveal the secret but, only to Paul, after the cross.
What is this mystery and why after the cross? The mystery is the gospel of grace and is for our salvation today, 1 Corinthians 15:1-4, KJV. When you read this closely, you do not read sabbath day, tithing, water baptism, church going, charity work, repentance, no human works. All works were nailed to the cross. Christ has completed all works and you can rest on that, the sabbath rest. The sabbath rest is no longer a physical day rest, but the rest of knowing that Christ died on the cross for your salvation and completed all works. You can rest on that truth! Hebrews 4: 1-13, KJV. Not believing this is a path to the lake of fire, everlasting.
Prior to the cross, one had to repent and be water baptized and believe that Jesus was the Christ for salvation. Today, salvation is faith in what Christ did (the workings of the cross) plus nothing from you. The secret had to be revealed after the cross because if Satan would have known God’s plan of redemption prior to the cross, he wouldn’t have crucified Jesus and none of us would have salvation. Satan was judge, jury and executioner of Christ. God said that Satan will bruise his heal and that Christ would bruise his head, Genesis 3:15, KJV. Satan crucified him and Christ defeated Satan by being crucified. So, the secret had to be kept secret until after the cross.
Salvation today is for all in all nations and it is faith plus nothing and anything else is denying Christ and sends that person to the lake of fire. It is a gift and gifts come with no conditions. The sabbath rest now is you can rest on that and not a physical day’s rest.
On a secular basis can one imagine if it was still a physical day’s rest. People would be dying in hospitals since doctors and nurses would be home resting. The same with police; they would be home resting while the criminals would be robbing people and foreign nations would be bombing us on that day weekly. God knew this; he sees the past and future all at once. He knows the future from the beginning. People need to read deeper into God’s word so the deeper things of God can be revealed.
Bruce Tooker is a resident of Lake Placid. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
