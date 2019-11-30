By the time you read this, Thanksgiving will be leftovers in your fridge and Black Friday will be a memory (and probably a news story or two). If you haven’t done so already, you’re probably thinking about decorating for Christmas and shopping for gifts.
Stop a moment on your Christmas planning. I want us to think a bit about this time in between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Between giving thanks and getting stuff.
I’m thinking about trying something during this time. It’s a concept that’s fast being lost to us in this country. It’s being positive.
I know, there’s a lot of reasons to be negative. If you’re in a good mood when you turn on the news, it often doesn’t last. We are a nation that’s going a little crazy at the moment when it comes to politics. And even without politicians acting like, well, politicians it’s not hard to find something to be unhappy about.
I’m not saying there aren’t things wrong. Things that need to change. But there are also things right, and they are easily forgotten when we bury ourselves in the negative.
So much advertising focuses on fermenting discontentment. Companies want you to buy their stuff, so they market it in such a way that you decide you need the item in question to be happy. Contentment? What fun is that?
It might be a challenge but I’m calling on my readers to think about what’s good and positive in the coming days and weeks. While I don’t advocate ignoring the negative, I am suggesting we don’t let it be the be all and end all of our thinking.
I want you to take the spirit of Thanksgiving beyond this past Thursday. During the Christmas season we can get so caught up and getting and giving things we forget to be grateful for what we already have. And most, if not all of us have a lot to be grateful for.
For example, at the moment I am typing this column while Don drives us north. Our destination is our oldest son’s house in South Carolina, where his brother, their wives, and the most perfect granddaughter in the world are waiting.
We won’t get there until Thanksgiving morning (it’s not a short drive from Florida). We’ll be up late tonight and early tomorrow morning. I will be tired. It will be tempting to be cranky.
But there is much to be thankful about. We have a car that can make the trip. We have the time and ability to get away to visit our family. We have family to spend the holiday with. And the wonder of technology means my column will arrive at the paper even if I’m not in town (if my technology cooperates).
As a Christian, I think of it as being blessed. And even though 2019 has been rough for a few reasons, I must admit as I look at my life that I’ve been blessed. And not just a little.
Take a moment before you start your Christmas to-do list. What are you grateful for? What are the positives you can see around you? Dwell on those. And do it again the next day. And the next.
In a world that wants to pull us into negativity and darkness, be positive. Be a light. Who knows? Someone out there may need that from you today. What if we could overwhelm the bitter divide we seem to find ourselves in with a wave of sweetness?
Isn’t it worth a shot?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.